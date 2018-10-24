Upper West registers low road crashes for third quarter

By D.I.
Laary, GNA
Wa, Oct. 24, GNA - The Upper West Region
recorded low road traffic crashes from July to September 2018 as compared to
the same period last year, according to the National Road Safety Commission
(NRSC) reports.
The reports showed that the number of persons
killed during the third quarter was four as against 13 deaths recorded during
the same period in 2017 while 41 were injured compared 59 last year.
Mr Mohammed Abdul-Samad, the Upper West
Regional Manager NRSC), who disclosed this to journalists in Wa attributed the
low incidence of crashes to concerted efforts by road traffic enforcers.
He said the Commission in collaboration with
the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Police Service had to
change their tactics with the support of some “influential persons” in the
society.
They had to move into institutions to carry
out public education on the use of crash helmets, respect for road markings and
signs including pedestrian crossings.
Mr Abudul-Samad also said the declaration of
road safety war by departments and people with passion in curbing road traffic
accidents contributed to the plummeted fatality figures.
“Stakeholders now get seriously involved in
road safety matters, we also do regular road safety tips,” he stated.
He blamed the few occurrences within the
period on indiscipline by road users particularly drivers who allegedly take
alcohol and other stimulants including; drugs like tramadol while driving.
The recorded accidents were also attributed to
bad nature of the roads in Upper West, over-speeding and wrongful overtaking as
well as the use of rickety vehicles and gross ignorance about road markings and
signs.
“One of the things responsible for the road
crashes is the use of mobile phones, or watching video or whatsapping while
driving or riding,” he added: “Some big men sit in their cars driving while
receiving calls or whatsapping or watching videos”.
Mr Abudul-Samad appealed to the police and
other security agencies to be disciplined themselves when using the road for
civilians to emulate that good example.
“We feel so sad when police or fire service
officers riding motorbikes without crash helmets, we have to be disciplined so
people will learn from that”.
He said the number of cases reported reduced
to 27 this quarter from 33 under the same time in 2017, and urged the public to
report accident cases to the police.
According to the NRSC reports, serious cases
reduced from 12 to 11 while fatal cases went down to four from 11.
Minor cases dropped from 12 to 10 with the
total number of vehicles involved also going down to 43 from 54, with
motorbikes dominating.
GNA
