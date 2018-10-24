Afoko Trial- prosecution ends case

By Hafsa
Obeng, GNA
Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – The prosecution in the
case involving Gregory Afoko, accused of murdering the former Upper East
Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has told the Court that it has
ended its case.
The prosecution led by Chief State Attorney Mr
Mathew Amponsah said this on Tuesday morning after the defence counsel ended
its cross examination of the 14th prosecution witness, Detective Chief
Inspector Augustine Nkrumah.
The prosecution called 14 witnesses, including
Hajia Adams, Madam Issaka, Quinn, Taufic, Dominic, Awafo, Thomas, Benjamin,
James, Peter, Sampson, Charles, Dr Lawrence, and Nkrumah.
The Court presided over by Justice Lawrence L.
Mensah then adjourned the matter to November 19 and 20, for the defence counsel
to open their defence.
Earlier during further cross examination of
the 14th witness, he told the Court that the right side of the driver’s seat
was damaged and the photographer did not take pictures of the whole driver’s
seat, but that was not because it was the only side that was damaged.
He said the head rest of the driver’s seat was
not captured in the picture, but could not tell whether it was because it was
not damaged.
He did not agree with the defence counsel that
the photographer in taking the pictures was interested in only the places in
the vehicle that had come into contact with the liquid substance, because there
were other places that the liquid substance had touched that were not taken.
He, however, agreed with the defence counsel
that, the photographer did not take pictures of the back seat of the vehicle,
adding that he did not observe whether the head rest of both the driver and
passenger seats had any splash of the liquid substance and that was why PW9 did
not take pictures of them.
When asked whether he took time to examine the
whole interior of the car at the alleged crime scene, he answered in the
affirmative, however he did not observe any splashes of liquid substances on
the mats on the floor of the back seat.
Mr Nkrumah also said that, the said vehicle is
a Toyota Hilux pick up but they did not take pictures of the vehicle as a
whole.
The defence counsel suggested to him that the
pictures of the car seats did not emanate from the vehicle of Mr Adams, but he
reiterated that they were pictures from Mr Adams’s pick up.
The witness said the pictures of Hajia Adams,
the wife of Mr Adams, given in evidence were that of the right side of her
body.
He told the court that Hajia Adams did not
demonstrate to them, how she pulled Mr Adams from the vehicle, but told them
that she held the husband and assisted him out of the vehicle.
He further stated that they did not inspect
the figures of Hajia Adams and did not capture same, but the defence counsel
insisted that Hajia Adams fingers were not burnt when they visited her.
Apart from what she told us about pulling her
husband from the vehicle we did not interrogate any other person on how Mr
Adams left the vehicle because, the other witnesses that were interrogated
stated that they came there at the time that Mr Adams was already out of the
vehicle, he added.
The defence counsel suggested to him that the
substance was poured on Mr Adams outside the vehicle in his house, and he never
mentioned Afoko and Asabke as being responsible for pouring the substance on
him, but the witness disputed that fact.
When asked about one Musah, who was arrested
with Afoko but discharged at the circuit court, he said Musah was picked up by
the Bolgatanga police and handed over to them in connection with the case.
Mr Nkrumah said according to the Bolgatanga
police, they had information that Musah went about looking for acid to
purchase, as such they suspected him and picked him up, but after
investigation, that information turned out to be false.
The jury in questioning the witness sort to
find out whether they investigated the where about of Abukari, the driver of Mr
Adams on the day of the incident, but the witness answered that they did not
investigate the where about of Abukari, but the Bolga police knew his where
about.
When asked whether the Bolgatanga police told
them about his where about, he said they did not.
Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr
Mahama on May 20, 2015, and he is being held on the charges of conspiracy to
commit crime to wit murder and murder.
He has pleaded not guilty before the Court,
which is also composed of a seven-member jury.
It was alleged that Afoko carried out the act
with Alandgi Asabke, who is on the run.
GNA
