SMEs accelerate economic growth and jobs creation - Dutch Ambassador

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Small and Medium
Enterprises (SMEs) are critical for national progress because they accelerate
economic growth and jobs creation, Mr Ron Strikker, the Dutch Ambassador to
Ghana, has said.
He reaffirmed the Royal Kingdom of The
Netherlands' commitment to supporting entrepreneurship as a key driver of
growth and socioeconomic development in Ghana.
Mr Strikker said this at the "The Growing
Business Together (GBT) Start-up Investor Conference", in Accra.
The conference, which was on the theme:
"Are you ready for my money?”, sought to provide a platform for
entrepreneurs to secure investments and equip audience with information on the
alternative funding streams available to entrepreneurs.
It was organised by MBC Africa in
collaboration with the Royal Kingdom of The Netherlands Embassy, in Ghana, and
Truvalu Start-ups.
Mr Strikker said the Dutch Embassy was
supporting the GBT Start-up Investor programme as part of efforts to create
jobs in Ghana.
He said all over the world it was SMEs, which
created jobs and not governments.
For the "Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda to
be achieved, he said, the Government must be able to generate enough resources
to take care of the needs of the people.
He, however, noted that employment would never
be generated from extra oil or gas; saying that entrepreneurship played an
important role in job creation.
Madam Tenemba Anna Samake, the Chief Executive
Officer, MBC Africa, said the GBT Programme was a start-up accelerator designed
for SMEs, and it included mentorship and business development training that
would help entrepreneurs to implement good principles, practices and procedures
for business growth and sustainability.
She said GBT programme covered basically four
industrial areas in Ghana: Agriculture, Climate Smart Technology (which relates
to agriculture), Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Water,
Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).
Mr George Ducan, Programme Manager, GBT,
lauded the Dutch Embassy for initiating the original idea of the GBT programme
some five years ago.
He said the Programme had two components: one
for supporting young Ghanaians in the Diaspora with ideas to return home to
start their own businesses; whilst the second component was for supporting
start-up businesses of local young entrepreneurs.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article