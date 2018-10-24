Mawuli Old Students support Alma-mater

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The
Old Mawuli Students’ Union (OMSU)
1988/1990 year group has built a 20–seater washroom facility valued at a GH¢167,000.00
to alleviate a well felt need of the School.
The washroom facility is modern with a
flushing system to enhance cleanliness and with facilities to store extra water
as well as disability friendly access as per the 2030 Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations as adopted in 2015.
These were contained in a press release issued
by the executives of the Union and copied the Ghana News Agency.
The initiative was aligned with the attaining
of the three SDGs as well as giving back to the society, it explained.
It said, the facility, purposely built for the
female students, would ensure their good health and wellbeing, provide clean
water and sanitation to all.
The release disclosed that dustbins, mops,
dustpans and sweeping brushes were also provided to help promote a maintenance
culture among the girls.
GNA
