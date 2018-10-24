Lifestyle: The weirdest driving law in every state

Every state, even every city, has different laws.

In Alamosa, Colorado, throwing missiles at cars is illegal.

In Washington, it's unlawful to hug someone while driving.

New drivers learn the rules of the road in driver's education courses. But there are some laws about traffic, car ownership, road signs, and pumping gas that few people even know are on the books.

Here's the most bizarre driving law in every US state.

ALABAMA: It is illegal for a passenger to interfere with the driver's view in any way.

play A blindfolded Chris Ashton of England is directed by James Haskell during the England Rugby team Land Rover driving day held at Longcross on February 17, 2011 in Chertsey, England (Dave Rogers/Getty Images for Land Rover)

The law states that a person in the front seat can't obstruct the view of the driver, or interfere with the driver's control of the vehicle.

ALASKA: Stringing a wire across a street in Anchorage is against the law.

play ALASKA: Stringing a wire across a street in Anchorage is against the law. (Fabian Plock/iStock)

The law specifies wires, but also forbids glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, cans, or any other item that could cause injury.

ARIZONA: You're not legally required to wear a helmet on your motorcycle over the age of 18.

play LAND'S END, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Tom Bray on May 11, 2014 in Land's End, England. Royal Enfield motorcycle riders took part in the 'Top to Tip' sprint ride to mark the 50th anniversary of the original ride and to celebrate the launch of the brand's first exclusive store launch in the UK. (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images for Royal Enfield)

This law has been the point of contention for some time in the state.

ARKANSAS: After 9 p.m. in Little Rock, you can't honk the horn of a vehicle at any place where cold drinks or sandwiches are served.

play ARKANSAS: After 9 p.m. in Little Rock, you can't honk the horn of a vehicle at any place where cold drinks or sandwiches are served. (eliduke / Creative Commons)

CALIFORNIA: It is a misdemeanor to shoot at any kind of game from a moving vehicle — unless your target is a whale.

play CALIFORNIA: It is a misdemeanor to shoot at any kind of game from a moving vehicle — unless your target is a whale. (vladsilver / iStock)

Even though it seems counter-intuitive that you'd shoot at a whale from your car (or bike, or plane, or boat, etc.), California says it's allowed. All other animals are off-limits, but whales? Fair game apparently.

COLORADO: Throwing missiles at cars is illegal in Alamosa.

play A Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system fires a missile during the Keys to the Sky competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Ashuluk shooting range outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 5, 2017. (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

According to Alamosa's Code of Ordinances, "It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly project any missile at or against any vehicle or equipment designed for the transportation of persons or property."

CONNECTICUT: In New Britain, it's illegal for fire trucks to exceed 25 miles per hour... even when heading to a fire.

play CONNECTICUT: In New Britain, it's illegal for fire trucks to exceed 25 miles per hour... even when heading to a fire. (Ian Dick/flickr)

According to the Hartford Courant, the city of New Britain has a law that states fire trucks can't exceed the speed limit, even if they're on their way to a fire.

DELAWARE: In Fenwick Island, you can't change your clothes inside your car.

play DELAWARE: In Fenwick Island, you can't change your clothes inside your car. (Buena Vista Pictures)

It's not just changing clothes — it's illegal for anyone "to live, dwell, cook, sleep, change clothes, or use toilet facilities inside any vehicle" in Fenwick Island.

FLORIDA: In Cape Coral, you can't park a commercial vehicle at your own home.

play FLORIDA: In Cape Coral, you can't park a commercial vehicle at your own home. (Workhorse)

A city ordinance states that commercial vehicles cannot be parked on residential properties. So, essentially, a plumber can't park his own van at his house, as long as it's being used for work purposes.

GEORGIA: It's illegal to drive your car through a playground in Dublin.

play GEORGIA: It's illegal to drive your car through a playground in Dublin. (Jim Young/Reuters)

A city ordinance explicitly states that motor vehicles cannot drive through playgrounds, unless they obtain written permission.

HAWAII: As in the rest of the country, you must wear a seat-belt inside a car. However, if you're over 12, you can legally ride in the back of a pick-up truck with no safety restrictions at all.

play HAWAII: As in the rest of the country, you must wear a seat-belt inside a car. However, if you're over 12, you can legally ride in the back of a pick-up truck with no safety restrictions at all. (Flickr/Greg Gjerdingen)

If you're not a fan of seat-belts, just head on down to Hawaii, where you can 100% legally ride in the back of a pick-up truck with no pesky seat-belts holding you back, as long as all the seats in the cab are occupied.

IDAHO: A Coeur d'Alene police officer must either honk or flash his lights and wait for three minutes before approaching a vehicle that he thinks people are having sex in.

play IDAHO: A Coeur d'Alene police officer must either honk or flash his lights and wait for three minutes before approaching a vehicle that he thinks people are having sex in. (Warner Bros. Television Distribution)

According to "The Little Road Trip Handbook," police officers in Coeur d'Alene try to be respectful of those getting busy in their cars by giving them a heads up before busting them.

ILLINOIS: You can't have anything hanging from your windows that would obstruct your view, even fuzzy dice.

play A pair of fuzzy dice hang on the rear-view mirror of the #14 Old Spice Swagger Chevrolet, driven by Tony Stewart, prior to practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Sunoco Red Cross Pennsylvania 500 at the Pocono Raceway on July 31, 2009 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR)

The law states: "No person shall drive a motor vehicle with any objects placed or suspended between the driver and the front windshield, rear window, side wings, or side windows."

So wave goodbye to your fuzzy dice, your dashboard hula girl, and your air fresheners.

INDIANA: You can't stick your head through the sunroof of your car in South Bend.

play INDIANA: You can't stick your head through the sunroof of your car in South Bend. (Shutterstock)

Specifically, no one can drive a a vehicle "containing any person or object projecting or hanging outside or on the top thereof."

IOWA: It's illegal to throw bricks onto the highway in Tiffin... unless you have written permission.

play IOWA: It's illegal to throw bricks onto the highway in Tiffin... unless you have written permission. (tarasov_vl/iStock)

It's not just bricks — you need a permission slip to throw stones or shoot arrows as well.

KANSAS: Derby residents are breaking the law if their tires screech.

play Skid marks are all that's visible to tell of the death of Bruce McLaren, 32-year-old New Zealander who was killed June 2, 1970 when he crashed at 180 miles-per-hour while testing an experimental car of his own design in Goodwood, England. The car crashed into an embankment surrounding the official's stand, background, at the track. His car broke in two and exploded on impact. (AP Images)

You might have to pay a fine of $500, or spend a month in jail.

KENTUCKY: Dogs may not molest cars in Fort Thomas.

play KENTUCKY: Dogs may not molest cars in Fort Thomas. (Evan P Cordes/Flickr)

The law doesn't really specify what "molesting" passing vehicles means, but it's illegal.

LOUISIANA: It's illegal to smoke a cigarette inside of your car if a child in a car seat is inside as well.

play LOUISIANA: It's illegal to smoke a cigarette inside of your car if a child in a car seat is inside as well. (VacharapongW/iStock)

It makes sense — secondhand smoke is dangerous — but it's interesting that the law specifies that it's illegal if the child in question is "required to be restrained in a rear-facing child safety seat, a forward-facing child safety seat, a booster seat, or a motor vehicle's safety belt," and also that it doesn't matter if the windows are down.



Offenders will be fined $150, or could be sentenced to at least 24 hours of community service.

MAINE: Parking in front of the Dunkin' Donuts in South Berwick is a no-no.

play Dunkin' Donuts. (tupungato/iStock)

It's prime real estate, apparently.

MARYLAND: It's a misdemeanor in Rockville to "curse and swear or use obscene language upon or near any street, sidewalk or highway within the hearing of persons passing by."

play MARYLAND: It's a misdemeanor in Rockville to "curse and swear or use obscene language upon or near any street, sidewalk or highway within the hearing of persons passing by." (perfectla/Shutterstock)

It's unclear how you could really enforce this law, but it's on the books.

MASSACHUSETTS: Peeping in the windows of automobiles is forbidden in Milford.

play MASSACHUSETTS: Peeping in the windows of automobiles is forbidden in Milford. (Paramount Pictures)

You're safe in the privacy of your own vehicle in Milford.

MICHIGAN: If your town has a population of more than 130,000 people, you can't buy cars on Sundays.

play MICHIGAN: If your town has a population of more than 130,000 people, you can't buy cars on Sundays. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

If your car dies on a Sunday, and you live in a big Michigan city, you're out of luck until Monday. But small towns rejoice — if your city's population is less than 130,000 people, you're fine.

MINNESOTA: Driving a truck with dirty tires is considered a public nuisance in Minnetonka.

play MINNESOTA: Driving a truck with dirty tires is considered a public nuisance in Minnetonka. (yotrak/iStock)

You might want to go through a car wash before driving through Minnetonka.

MISSISSIPPI: An old law states that if you're riding in a car with a person of the opposite sex while barefoot, the two of you are legally married.

play MISSISSIPPI: An old law states that if you're riding in a car with a person of the opposite sex while barefoot, the two of you are legally married. (Flickr / Alexandre Delbos)

This law pops up in the "Little Book of Loony Driving Laws."

MISSOURI: In Maryville, you can't "cling" on to a moving vehicle.

play MISSOURI: In Maryville, you can't "cling" on to a moving vehicle. (YouTube/GoodLuckLive)

This includes a person on a "bicycle, motorcycle, coaster, sled, roller skates, or any other vehicle" hanging on to another vehicle.

MONTANA: It is illegal for sprinkler water to get the street wet in Kalispell.

play City of Sacramento water conservation representative Steven Upton walks back to his truck after delivering a citation to a Sacramento, California home where sprinklers are running on a mandatory "no watering" day, August 15, 2014. (REUTERS/Max Whittaker)

The rule applies to sidewalks, too.

NEBRASKA: On mountain highways, drivers must stay to the right. But Nebraska doesn't have any mountains.

play NEBRASKA: On mountain highways, drivers must stay to the right. But Nebraska doesn't have any mountains. (Tristan Bowersox/Flickr)

Nebraska is home to the flatlands of The Great Plains, not high elevations. Laws about driving on mountain roads aren’t necessary.

NEVADA: The lead vehicle in a funeral procession is allowed to run red lights.

play NEVADA: The lead vehicle in a funeral procession is allowed to run red lights. (Keith Bedford/Getty Images)

Some states give funeral processions the right of way, but Nevada is the only state where the vehicle leading the procession can run through red lights (after slowing down as necessary).

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Motorcycle-only checkpoints are not allowed.

play NEW HAMPSHIRE: Motorcycle-only checkpoints are not allowed. (Flickr / Pedro Travassos)

Motorcyclists have to share the road.

NEW JERSEY: Drivers cannot pump their own gas.

play NEW JERSEY: Drivers cannot pump their own gas. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act of 1949 forbids civilians from pumping their own gas. New Jersey is the only state in the US where this law is still in effect.

NEW MEXICO: Spitting on a roadway is illegal.

play NEW MEXICO: Spitting on a roadway is illegal. (Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

It’s a petty misdemeanor.

NEW YORK: Ice cream trucks can't sell ice cream while moving.

play NEW YORK: Ice cream trucks can't sell ice cream while moving. (Shutterstock)

An ice cream truck must be "lawfully parked or stopped" to serve customers.

NORTH CAROLINA: In Dunn, it is unlawful to drive into a cemetery for fun.

play A cemetery. (sonnee101/Shutterstock)

Unless you're there for "legitimate business" like digging a grave or burying someone, you may not drive through a cemetery.

NORTH DAKOTA: "Chop shops" are illegal.

play NORTH DAKOTA: "Chop shops" are illegal. (George Widman/AP)

"Chop shops" disassemble stolen cars and sell them for parts or disguise them enough to prevent them from being found. Owning and operating one is illegal, but so is selling or buying from one, knowing that it is a chop chop.

OHIO: Taxi drivers in Cincinnati may only wear shorts from May 16th through Labor Day.

play OHIO: Taxi drivers in Cincinnati may only wear shorts from May 16th through Labor Day. (Marco Ugarte/AP)

They must also be in a solid color, no more than three inches above the knee and not below the knee.

OKLAHOMA: In Bartlesville, if a dog is run over by a car, the owner must pay for the dog's disposal.

play OKLAHOMA: In Bartlesville, if a dog is run over by a car, the owner must pay for the dog's disposal. (Page Light Studios/Shutterstock)

An animal that is killed on or along a public street is presumed to have been "running at large" and the owner is liable for all expenses of treatment, impoundment, and of disposal.

OREGON: It's illegal to leave a container of urine or fecal matter on the side of the road.

play OREGON: It's illegal to leave a container of urine or fecal matter on the side of the road. (Bilanol/Shutterstock)

Oregon State Legislature forbids leaving a container a urine or other human waste on the side of the highway or throwing it from the vehicle. Doing so is a Class A misdemeanor.

PENNSYLVANIA: It is illegal to ride in a boat on a trailer while it's being driven on the highway.

play A boat attached to a trailer. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

This also applies to mobile homes on trailers.

RHODE ISLAND: It's illegal to string wire across a highway less than 14 feet off the ground.

play RHODE ISLAND: It's illegal to string wire across a highway less than 14 feet off the ground. (Darren McCollester/Getty)

Doing so is a misdemeanor that comes with a fine between $100 and $500.

SOUTH CAROLINA: In Maudlin, it's considered a public nuisance to leave so much trash in a vehicle that it attracts rats.

play SOUTH CAROLINA: In Maudlin, it's considered a public nuisance to leave so much trash in a vehicle that it attracts rats. (John Li/Getty Images)

It is unlawful for the garbage in one's car to provide food or harborage for rats, according to Maudlin's Code of Ordinances.

SOUTH DAKOTA: A person can be charged with a DUI even if they weren't driving.

play (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

South Dakota law states that a person who is in complete control of a vehicle can be charged with a DUI. Defense attorney Tim Rensch told KOLA TV that he sees five to six cases of people charged for driving while intoxicated while they were holding their keys outside the ignition every year.

TENNESSEE: In Nashville and Davidson County, people riding scooters, in-line skates, or roller skates must obey the speed limit and move in a single file.

play TENNESSEE: In Nashville and Davidson County, people riding scooters, in-line skates, or roller skates must obey the speed limit and move in a single file. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Anyone riding a scooter or wearing skates must not exceed the speed limit or move "at a speed that is faster than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions then existing."

TEXAS: It's illegal for someone wearing roller skates to be pulled by a car.

play Teenagers on roller skates hold on to each other as they are pulled by a vintage car to move along a street in Havana, Cuba. (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)

Texas' transportation code also prohibits bicycles, coasters, sleds, and toy vehicles from hitching a ride.

UTAH: Vintage vehicles don't have to drive at a minimum speed if they're being driven to or from events where they'll be on display.

play UTAH: Vintage vehicles don't have to drive at a minimum speed if they're being driven to or from events where they'll be on display. (Wikimedia Commons)

As long as they're registered and won't create a hazard or public nuisance, they can go as slow as they want.

VERMONT: The rules of the road apply to anyone riding an animal or an animal-drawn vehicle.

play VERMONT: The rules of the road apply to anyone riding an animal or an animal-drawn vehicle. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

That is, except for the laws "which by their very nature can have no application" when the vehicle is an animal.

VIRGINIA: Only school buses are allowed to be painted yellow.

play VIRGINIA: Only school buses are allowed to be painted yellow. (Wikimedia Commons)

School buses are allowed to have a white roof, though.

WASHINGTON: It's unlawful to hug someone while driving.

play WASHINGTON: It's unlawful to hug someone while driving. (Universal)

Washington State Legislature includes a section that bans operating a vehicle "when such person has in his or her embrace another person which prevents the free and unhampered operation of such vehicle."

WEST VIRGINIA: Advertising signs adjacent to roads aren't allowed to use the words "stop" or "danger" or imply the need to stop or presence of danger.

play WEST VIRGINIA: Advertising signs adjacent to roads aren't allowed to use the words "stop" or "danger" or imply the need to stop or presence of danger. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It might be a catchy advertising tactic, but it could be confusing or alarming to drivers.

WISCONSIN: Snowmobiles are only allowed to cross roadways that are less than five lanes.

play WISCONSIN: Snowmobiles are only allowed to cross roadways that are less than five lanes. (Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images)

If the roadway has five lanes, crossing it in a snowmobile is only allowed if the Department of Transportation authorizes the crossing.

WYOMING: Drivers who come across roadkill are allowed to keep the carcasses if they obtain permission.

play Watch out. (Dan Joling/File/AP)

According to Wyoming's State Legislature, roadkill is fair game with either a letter of authorization stating that the driver will use it for " beneficial use," a scientific or educational collecting permit, or a donation certificate, which can require bringing the dead animal in for an inspection.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.