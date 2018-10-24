Kotoko Hammer Berekum Arsenals 4-0

Exactly 14 years today, Kumasi Asante Kotoko hammered Berekum Arsenals 4-0 in Zone A Premier League match at the at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

In a game that Kotoko could have registered a cricket score, they had to wait until the 32nd minute before opening the score through Nana Arhin Duah who headed home Edmund Owusu-Ansah's pass.

Nana Arhin Duah should have raised the score in the 36th minute but the striker fired straight into the hands of Arsenals goalkeeper, Thomas Tuah from a long pass.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Kotoko sent in Charles Taylor and skipper Joseph Hendricks on resumption but it was Arsenal who moved straight into attack and nearly caused havoc but their attackers were scrappy in front of goal. Mercurial Charles Taylor sent Frank Osei on with a neat pass in the 51st minute and the prolific goal poacher made no mistake as he cracked home a fierce shot to register Kotoko's second goal.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

At this stage, it was all Kotoko as they went on rampage and in the 55th minute, Michael Osei intercepted a pass and after disposing of two defenders, he unleashed a long shot which missed the posts narrowly. George Yamoah also failed to connect a neat pass in the 64th minute but there was more trouble for Arsenals as Frank Osei scored Kotoko's third goal and his personal second in the 72nd minute after a one-two move with Owusu-Ansah.

Ever-improving Stephen Oduro was not to be left out of the goal haul as he scored a cheeky goal in the 77th minute after a short corner to register Kotoko's fourth goal.

Arsenal made a last minute effort to at least pull a goal back in the 86th minute but Owusu Frimpong fumbled in front of goal to bring the final score to 4-0 in favour of Kotoko.