Home | News | Finance: Tech stocks are getting crushed

Finance: Tech stocks are getting crushed

Dan Soko

Stocks fell Wednesday as corporate earnings season failed to calm nerves about rising rates and the prospect of slowing economic growth around the world.

Technology companies were among the biggest losers, with the Nasdaq composite down 1.7%. Even after reporting a jump in subscribers last week, Netflix (-4.5%) was pulled down by the broader sell-off. Semiconductor companies, including AMD (-5.8%) and Nvidia (-4.2%), were also sharply lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.5%, or more than 100 points. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% and was on track for its sixth straight day of losses.

A combination of worries have weighed on Wall Street this month, with some concerned the Federal Reserve could raise borrowing rates at a pace that may become slightly restrictive in order to to keep inflation in check.

Adding to concerns, China reported last week that economic growth fell to the lowest level in a decade in the third quarter. The Shanghai composite was able to close 0.33% higher, however, after finding some relief in government promises to help prop up equities.

Jason Draho, head of American asset allocation at UBS, said signs of slowing demand in financial reports could weigh on sentiment in the US. Microsoft, Ford and Tesla are set to report after the bell.

"Overall, earnings results are good, but pockets of results, such as those in the Industrials sector, show the impact of tariffs and the slowdown in global trade," Draho said.

Boeing offered the Dow some relief Wednesday, jumping more than 3% after posting third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations and raising annual guidance. Other industrial companies had dimmed their profit outlook for the year a day earlier, with Caterpillar warning Chinese tariffs would push up its costs.

"Market technicals are showing signs of improving, with fewer stocks reaching 4-week lows yesterday and weak market depth of trading activity likely close to a bottom," Draho added.

"Technicals will likely have to stabilize before the market reaches a bottom and can start grinding higher on good fundamentals."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

Brazilian Actress Confirms Break-Up With Neymar

October 24, 2018

New Edubiase Boss: Club Owners Are Guilty Of Bribing Referees

October 24, 2018

Sacking Lopetegui Would Cost Real Madrid £16m

October 24, 2018

Fifa Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

October 24, 2018

Barcelona Beat Inter Milan To Maintain 100% Record

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

October 22, 2018

CAF Caution Media Houses Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

CAF Organizes Media Workshop Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

2018 AWCON: Support The Black Queens To Win - Ghanaians Admonished

October 22, 2018

Noel Kojo-Ganson Is New Chief Marketing Officer Of MTN Ghana

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!