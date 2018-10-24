Politics: Hillary Clinton addresses attempted attack, says 'as an American I am worried'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said that "as an American" she is "worried" after an attempted attack on her New York home.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said that "as an American" she is "worried" after an explosive device was sent to her New York home.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Florida, Clinton expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service.

"We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home," Clinton said. "Everyday we are grateful for their service and commitment and obviously, never more than today."

The former Democratic presidential nominee added, "But it is a troubling time, isn't it?"

"We also have to elect candidates who will try to do the same," she continued.

Clinton expressed deep concern about "the direction of our country."

"Usually when people ask me how am I doing, which happens quite often, I say, well, as a person, I'm great," Clinton said. "As an American, I'm worried."

The US Secret Service on Wednesday said explosive devices were sent to the Clintons as well as to former President Barack Obama at his home in DC. The NYPD also removed a suspicious package reportedly addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan at CNN's offices in New York City.

The devices were reportedly similar to an explosive found in the mailbox of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros on Monday, sources told The New York Times.

There have been additional reports of suspicious packages or devices being sent to other top Democratic figures.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks, describing them as "terrorizing acts" and "despicable."

Chelsea Clinton also tweeted her thanks to the Secret Service. "Every day, I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service," the former first daughter said. "Thank you."