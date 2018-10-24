Second Lady Samira donates medical equipment to Greater Accra Regional Hospital

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Office of the Second Lady

Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia donates to Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), founded by the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia in partnership with the Turkish Coordination And Cooperation Agency (TiKA), Turkish Embassy in Accra, have donated Neurosurgery equipment and supplies worth over GHc 200,000 to the neurosurgery unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge in Accra.

The items donated to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital include Basic Caspar Anterior Cervical Set, Lumbar Microdiscectomy, Retactor For Microlumbar Discectomy, Basic Craniotomy Set and Laminectomy in a total of 240 pieces.



At a presentation ceremony in Accra, the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Nesrin Bayazit, explained that the equipment is meant to support and promote delivery of quality healthcare at the hospital, which is in line with one of the main priorities of the Turkish government.

She was however hopeful that the equipment would be used to save lives, reiterating that Turkey will continue offer support to Ghana.

Speaking to the press after the donation, the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia said most of the Neuron patients are victims of motorbikes accident, therefore she advised Ghanaians to put on their helmets when riding their motorbikes.

The wife of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, acknowledged the contribution of the Greater Accra Regional hospital towards delivery of health care in the country.

She commended the commitment and hard work of the staff of the Hospital, charging them to continue to prioritize the needs of their clients over their parochial interests.

The hospital authorities, in turn, expressed appreciation to the second lady and the people of Turkey for their timely intervention.

They appealed to the Akufo-Addo government to continue to support the Hospital with the requisite logistics to enable the hospital to run at its fullest capacity.