Major Mahama case adjourned again to Nov. 14

Late Major Maxwell Mahama

An Accra High Court has adjourned the case in which 14 persons have been accused of murdering Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, to November 14, 2018.

The case was to be heard today [Wednesday], but was adjourned after a new witness failed to show up.

The case has been fraught with setbacks including the difficulty in selecting a 7-member jury.

Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, was said to have been on his daily jogging routine on Monday, May 29, 2017, when some angry youth of the town attacked him, allegedly on suspicion of being an armed robber.

The Police subsequently arrested over 50 suspects who had fled the town to other regions of the country and discharged 36 people, leaving 14 accused.

The selection of a seven-member jury panel to hear the case was only completed on April 25.

The setting up of the jury had suffered a number of setbacks, which included some selected jurors recusing themselves, as well as opposition to a number of the potential jurors by the accused persons.