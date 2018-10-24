LIVE UPDATES: Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Barcelona must do without Lionel Messi as they host Inter Milan this evening

Hello and welcome to tonight’s live coverage of Barcelona v Inter Milan in Group B of the Champions League.

Barcelona must do without Lionel Messi as the Spanish champions host Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight.

Barca talisman Messi fractured his right arm in the weekend's 4-2 win over Sevilla - an injury which keeps him out of both Wednesday night's clash against Inter and Sunday's El Clasico with Real Madrid.

The good news for Barca fans is that Ernesto Valverde's men are sitting pretty at the top of Group B on six points, and should be in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages as long as they avoid a home defeat to Inter.

A win for either side would place them top of the group.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will take on Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

After defeat at Napoli last time out, Liverpool look to return to winning ways tonight.

In a tightly-contested group, nothing less than victory will do...

Games kick off at 7pm GMT. Stay with us for all the updates.