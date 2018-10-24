Home | News | LIVE UPDATES: Barcelona vs Inter Milan

LIVE UPDATES: Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Dan Soko

Barca InterBarcelona must do without Lionel Messi as they host Inter Milan this evening

Hello and welcome to tonight’s live coverage of Barcelona v Inter Milan in Group B of the Champions League.

Barcelona must do without Lionel Messi as the Spanish champions host Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight.

Barca talisman Messi fractured his right arm in the weekend's 4-2 win over Sevilla - an injury which keeps him out of both Wednesday night's clash against Inter and Sunday's El Clasico with Real Madrid.

The good news for Barca fans is that Ernesto Valverde's men are sitting pretty at the top of Group B on six points, and should be in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages as long as they avoid a home defeat to Inter.
A win for either side would place them top of the group.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will take on Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.
After defeat at Napoli last time out, Liverpool look to return to winning ways tonight.
In a tightly-contested group, nothing less than victory will do...

Games kick off at 7pm GMT. Stay with us for all the updates.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

Brazilian Actress Confirms Break-Up With Neymar

October 24, 2018

New Edubiase Boss: Club Owners Are Guilty Of Bribing Referees

October 24, 2018

Sacking Lopetegui Would Cost Real Madrid £16m

October 24, 2018

Fifa Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

October 24, 2018

Barcelona Beat Inter Milan To Maintain 100% Record

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

October 22, 2018

CAF Caution Media Houses Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

CAF Organizes Media Workshop Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

2018 AWCON: Support The Black Queens To Win - Ghanaians Admonished

October 22, 2018

Noel Kojo-Ganson Is New Chief Marketing Officer Of MTN Ghana

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!