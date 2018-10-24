You’re not special in NDC – Asiedu Nketia tells Spio Garbrah

Politics of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

NDC 2020 presidential aspirant hopeful, Spoi-Garbah

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said Flagbearer hopeful Ekow Spio-Garbrah should stop seeing himself as a special person in the party.

According to him, Spio Garbrah should be reminded that he’s only a former minister and a member of the NDC and must stop making demands that are beyond him.

The serial Flagbearer aspirant has been campaigning for the release of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee report which diagnosed what led to the NDC’s humiliating defeat in the 2016, a document the National Executive body has kept under lock and key claiming it’s not meant for public consumption.

In his view, the manner in which contents of the heavily guarded classified report is being handled is problematic, adding that going forward it could have dire consequences for the NDC if the status quo remains.

The report is said to make damning revelations on how campaign funds never got to their intended destinations, divisions in the party and how the party’s election collation centre broke down during the polls.

Spio Garbrah insists the decision to hide the report from members of the party including the party’s Council of Elders “deprives members the opportunity to know what went wrong in 2016 and for leadership of the party to correct the mistakes we might have made in a lead up to and during the elections.”

But Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito in an interview stated categorically that contents of the Kwesi Botchwey report will continue to be kept from the public and no amount of pressure will change the decision made by the party National Executives.

“He’s not a Council of Elders member and he’s not their spokesperson, which one of them told him he or she has not seen the Kwesi Botchwey report. The fact that Spio Garbrah has announced himself as an aspiring Presidential candidate and is campaigning does not make him anybody special in NDC. So if he’s not a member of a group, he’s not part of it. If an audit is conducted in any institution, audited accounts are shared to shareholders, that is different from management report that is given to managers of that institution, that is exclusively for management. Has there ever been an instance where management reports are given to shareholders? that has never happened. Spio Garbrah should get things right.

“Spio Garbrah is only a former Minister and a member of the party. He should know his status in the NDC and know what sort of demands he can make,” Asiedu Nketia added.