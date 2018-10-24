A Plus threatens demonstration over poor roads, streetlights

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Musician A Plus

Controversial musician-cum-politician, A Plus (Kwame Asare Obeng) has embarked on a campaign aimed at amassing public support against government if it fails to address the issues of poor street lighting and bad state of roads in the country.

He has, therefore, given government a one week ultimatum or face the wrath of the citizens. In a post on instagram Wednesday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer expressed his displeasure with the bad state of roads in the country and the lack of street lights on major highways which have resulted in several accidents and deaths.

He further questioned to what purpose the streetlight levies and road tolls were being utilized.

“We the National Association of Talkatives and the Comment Readers Association of Ghana are going to embark on a massive demonstration and sack all the toll collectors until maintenance works and streetlights are fixed on the motorway.

“We are not asking government to go to China or to the IMF or the World Bank for loans. We are demanding that it is financed with the streetlight levy we pay when we buy electricity and the toll we have paid for decades and continue to pay when we use the road,” his post read.

He added, “Just one week! One week! If we don't hear anything we will move thousands of people there. How can people pay toll so that they can be killed. Why are we paying for our own death? In Ghana you can't even die for free? You have to pay to be killed on a motorway? What crime have Ghanaians committed? One big demo by "The Prople" is coming! Show by hands if you are in.

THE TIME IS NOW!!! LETS DO THIS FOR GHANA!!!”

Road accident statistics

Data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) indicated that a total of 2,076 people died in road traffic accidents in 2017.

According to the data, out of the 3,300 pedestrian who were knocked down, 879 died, while 2,421 survived their injuries.

According to the data, while 20,444 vehicles were involved in accidents, 12,166 passengers were injured.