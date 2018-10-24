No show at late Major Maxwell Mahama trial

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Late Major Maxwell Mahama

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court was compelled to adjourn the hearing of the case in which some 14 persons are standing trial for the lynching of late military officer, Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.

This was because the 4th prosecution witness expected to give evidence did not show up.

When the case was called, Chief State Attorney, Mrs Evelyn Keelson told the court that, “we do not have a witness as planned. Our witness just informed us that he had an emergency.”

The court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge adjourned the matter to November 14 after consultation with all the parties.

Then Captain Mahama who was leading a detachment at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira District of the Central Region, was murdered on suspicion that he was a robber.

He was an officer with the 5th Infantry Battallion of the Ghana Army who’d gone for his usual morning exercise on May 29, 2017, when residents attacked and lynched him at Denyira Obuasi.

Residents sadly filmed the horrific episode and wired it on social media platforms which sparked public outrage.

Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama following his sad passing was posthumously promoted to the rank of Major on June 5, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.