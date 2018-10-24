Home | News | Visma Foundation donate to Black Maidens ahead of 2018 u-17 Women’s World Cup

Visma Foundation donate to Black Maidens ahead of 2018 u-17 Women’s World Cup

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Visma Donationplay videoNana Ama of Visma Foundation presenting the items to the Black Maidens

The national female under-17 team, the Black Maidens have received donation from a non-governmental firm Visma Foundation.

Staff of the foundation on Wednesday, October 24, paid a visit to the team at the Ghananaman Soccer Centre of Excellence where they have been camping, to present long list items to them.

The items include boxes of water from Paradise Pac, packs of toilet rolls, sanitary towels, mosquito coils and hair products from Maxim Ghana Limited among others.

The donation follows a similar one made by the foundation to the Black Queens two weeks ago.

Presenting the items on behalf of the foundation, Nana Ama Adez Essel who is the spokesperson of the foundation said that the gesture is a show of their support to the Black Maidens as they head into the 2018 World Cup.

She was hopeful that the donation will go a long way to motivate players and staff of the team to go a step beyond the achievement of the glorious 2012 Black Maidens team that made history as the first African team to win bronze at a World Cup.

“Visma Foundation two weeks ago was here to donate to the Black Queens of Ghana ahead of the AWCON. Upon arrival there were the Black Maidens around who will also be going to Uruguay for their tournament. We made a promise to them that after the donation to the Black Queens we’ll be back to donate to them as a token to show our support to them ahead of their tournament”.

“As a foundation, we believe that sports brings a lot of positives to this country so we are here to show our support. Sometimes when going for these tournaments its very necessary the team to know that the nation is behind them and that’s a source of motivation to them. Our visit here is to boost the confidence of the ladies that we are solidly behind them.

Assistant coach, Baba Nuhu Adams who received the items on behalf of the team praised Visma Foundation for staying true to their words of donating to the team. He commended Mavis Amanor and her staff for the good work. He also called on the corporate world to take a cue from Visma’s generosity and help the team as they prepare for the World Cup.

“On behalf of the coach, the technical staff and the playing body, we want to thank Visma Foundation for this kind gesture. A few weeks ago we were here to support the Black Queens to receive some items from them and Visma Foundation made a promise that they will be here to support and true to their words, they are here today. We can’t thank them enough for this gesture. We are looking forward to the corporate world to see more these kind gestures”, he said.

The Black Maidens have been drawn in Group A of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup alongside tournament hosts Uruguay, New Zealand and debutants Finland.

The Maidens will be making their 6th consecutive appearance at the competition which will be held from November 13- December 1.

They are expected to leave Ghana this week to South Africa to continue preparations for the tournament.

