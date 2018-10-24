Home | News | Stonebwoy removes Sean Paul from “Epistles of Mama” album, changes release date on iTunes

Stonebwoy removes Sean Paul from "Epistles of Mama" album, changes release date on iTunes

Dan Soko

Musician Stonebwoy and his management might be up to something and it seems arcane.

There has been a change to Stonebwoy’s 2017 “Epistles of Mama” album on music store, iTunes.

According to the latest update on the album, it was released on June 27, 2018.

But the initial release date, which Pulse.com.gh published, was December 12, 2017.

Stonebwoy released the 24-track double album (afrobeats and reggae) last year in honour of his late mother Catherine Satekla who died on July 29, 2015.

The album, which features a tall list of artistes including Kabaka Pyramid, Sarkodie, Mugeez, Efya, AKA, Praiz and Burna Boy, debuted on the Billboard World Albums Chart in March 2018 and peaked at 13.

He also removed his banging song “Most Original” which features Grammy award-winning artiste Sean Paul from his album, leaving 23 tracks.

READ MORE: How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Charts

Why the changes?

The first reason could be a genuine mistake from his management because no sane artiste would change his/her album release date for fun.

Secondly, he might be targeting awards in 2019 with his albums because it has a lot of hits which are dominating charts this year.

But, this will not work. Because the album has already been nominated for awards. It was listed alongside Ebony Reigns “Bonified”, MzVee’s “Daavi” and Sarkodie’s “Highest” for the 2018 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He lost to the late Ebony Reigns.

Aside from these two reasons, I cannot tell what the changes were all about.

Stonebwoy's 2018 edition of his annual concert "Ashaiman to the World" is scheduled for this Saturday, October 27. Top artistes billed to perform include Sarkodie, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Medikal, Darko Vibes and hiplife legend, Okomfour Kwadee.

