Lifestyle: 12 of the best skin-care tips from around the world

When it comes to skin care, there is always a new trend to try, which usually comes from magazines, beauty vloggers, or professionals like estheticians. If you really want to stay ahead of the curve, though, you should pay attention to skin-care tips from other countries. Each place has its own popular beauty routine, and people everywhere could fare well from learning from them.

Take a look at some of the best skin-care secrets from around the world, and consider adopting some of them for yourself.

In Japan, many people are dedicated to preventing any sun damage at all.

play In Japan, many people are dedicated to preventing any sun damage at all. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty)

In Japan, many people are extremely dedicated to preventing aging before it happens, and so they put a big emphasis on protecting their skin from the sun.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rhonda Q. Klein told Zwivel that "the basic tenant of Japanese skin care emphasizes sun protection and strict avoidance, gentle cleansing with multiple layers of hydrating and moisturizing products, serums, more moisturizers, and masks."

In Thailand, many people use lemongrass as a popular DIY skin-care option.

play In Thailand, many people use lemongrass as a popular DIY skin-care option. (Andrea Nguyen/Flickr)

You might think of lemongrass as a popular flavor in Thai cuisine, but many people in Thailand also use it to benefit their skin.

Makeup artist and natural beauty expert Lina Hanson told Travel + Leisure that women in Thailand use it by "adding the stalks to hot, boiling water and steaming the face." This is because lemongrass is antibacterial, and steaming with it cleanses the skin while opening the pores.

Many French people are usually consistent with their skin-care routines.

play Many French people are usually consistent with their skin-care routines. (Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages)

When it comes to taking care of their skin, the French tend to be all about a consistent and trustworthy routine.

"Consistency is key when it comes to taking care of the largest organ on your body, and the French don't play around. Self-care is the best care (so long as it is doesn't take too much effort)," Zee Gustafson, Celebrity Makeup & Hair Artist and Owner of Zee Artistry, previously told INSIDER.

Further, in France, people tend to not buy into the latest fad but rather focus on tried-and-true staple products.

They believe that the more consistent you are with a regimen, the more likely you are to see results, rather than going out to buy the latest makeup trend of the week, Gustafson explained.

Many Scandinavians don't typically only focus on their skin to keep it looking great.

play Many Scandinavians don't typically only focus on their skin to keep it looking great. (Flickr/Sonny Abesamis)

People in countries like Denmark, Finland, and Norway tend to look at beauty as deeper than what you put on your skin.

Dr. Miguel Stanley of the White Clinic, an anti-aging clinic in Europe, told Elle: "My experience is that Scandinavian women have found balance in all the important aspects of health: what to eat, how to exercise, what to apply to their skin, and last but not least, how to live a happy life. Balance is key, and if balance is disturbed, then the largest organ of the body, the skin, will show visible signs."

In Israel, many swear by mud from the Dead Sea.

play In Israel, many swear by mud from the Dead Sea. (Vladislav Lazutin/Shutterstock)

People in Israel often take advantage of one of the country's natural wonders to really take care of their skin.

Shally Zucker, a Tel Aviv makeup artist, told Women's Health that many Israeli people use Dead Sea mud all the time. Zucker said, "It's loaded with nourishing minerals. Women cover their bodies with the black mud, then float in the salty water, or they scoop the mud into a jar and use it at home."

South Korea is known for its extensive 10-step skin-care routine.

play South Korea is known for its extensive 10-step skin-care routine. (Sydney Kramer/INSIDER)

South Korea is at the forefront of all things skin care shown by the increasing popularity of K-beauty.

Many people in South Korea follow lengthy beauty routines, such as this 10-step routine, which is often considered basic maintenance in South Korea. The routine includes cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing, treating, and sun protection.

Many Italians are serious about moisturizing.

play Many Italians are serious about moisturizing. (Shutterstock)

Italians have an admirable attitude towards beauty. Italian model Mitzi Peirone told Byrdie, "I think that overall the greatest difference between American and Italian beauty is that American women might go for what makes them look good, but Italian women go for what makes them feel good."

On top of that, many Italians are invested in having smooth skin. Because of this, many Italians tend to moisturize constantly. They use heavier, richer moisturizer, and are even known for sometimes incorporating olive oil into their skin-care routine.

In China, many wash their face with rice water.

play In China, many wash their face with rice water. (Tinatin/Shutterstock)

If you want to try a cleansing routine that's popular in China, try washing your face using the water leftover from rinsing rice.

According to China Daily, this beauty secret has been around since as early as the Qing Dynasty (1644-1944) and is still used today.

Many people in Indonesia incorporate turmeric into their skin-care routines.

play Many people in Indonesia incorporate turmeric into their skin-care routines. (Consumer Reports)

Turmeric is a spice that's become wildly popular over the past years for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. In Indonesia, many people also use turmeric in their skin-care routines.

Metta Murdaya, co-owner of Indonesia-based brand JUARA, told Prevention that turmeric is used in a traditional Indonesian beauty ritual for princesses called the Lulur treatment, which is a scrub for "healthy, glowing skin."

Many Brazilians are willing to splurge on treatments.

play Many Brazilians are willing to splurge on treatments. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty)

In Brazil, expensive skin-care treatments seem to be common. Brazilian dermatologist Patricia Rittes told Refinery29 that her patients like full body treatments like body contouring, as well as hyaluronic acid injections for skin irregularities and Lipotropic treatments for undesirable fat.

Another thing to note about Brazilian skin care is that many Brazilians swear by their dermatologist. According to Victoria Ceridono, the beauty editor of Vogue Brazil, dermatologists give patients "recipes with a specific formula that you can take to the pharmacy and they mix it there."

In Nigeria, many people use black soap and shea butters.

play In Nigeria, many people use black soap and shea butters. (Shutterstock)

In Nigeria, many people turn toward natural, moisturizing products when treating their skin.

Dara Oke, a blogger based out of Lagos, Nigeria, told Byrdie, "Black soap and raw shea butters have been long-held beauty staples in sub-Saharan Africa, and you’ll definitely find me constantly stocking up on these."

Many Swedes love a dry sauna.

play Many Swedes love a dry sauna. (Shutterstock)

Sweden can get incredibly cold in the winter, so it's often the case that the people there have to work hard to keep their skin hydrated and happy.

Whether they have a sauna in their house or are visiting a traditional Swedish sauna elsewhere, many Swedes turn to saunas a way to stay healthy.

Swedish model Karin Agstam of MSA Models told Byrdie, "Before I go to bed, I love to take a steam or a sauna to prepare for a good night's rest and rejuvenation." She continued, "I grew up with a sauna in my house, so I'm used to doing it every day — it's one of my must-do routines."

