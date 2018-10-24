Home | News | Lifestyle: A class of kindergarteners sang 'Happy Birthday' in sign language for a custodian who is deaf — and his reaction will melt your heart

Lifestyle: A class of kindergarteners sang 'Happy Birthday' in sign language for a custodian who is deaf — and his reaction will melt your heart

Dan Soko
  • A kindergarten class at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee, sang "Happy Birthday" in sign language to Mr. James, their beloved custodian who is deaf.
  • James has worked at Hickerson Elementary for 15 years and has been with the school district for 30 years, Fox 17 News reported.
  • A video posted by the school's Facebook page shows him gasping in delight and holding back tears.

Mr. James, a custodian at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee, received a special surprise on his 60th birthday from a class of kindergarten students.

James, who is deaf, walked into a classroom to find two kindergarten classes performing a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" in sign language, led by teachers Amy Hershman and Allyssa Hartsfield.

James' mouth fell open when he saw the students gathered together to serenade him. He appeared to be holding back tears.

Fox 17 News reports that James has worked at Hickerson Elementary for 15 years and has been with the school district for 30 years.

"James is awesome and is always saying how much I put a smile on his face, but today he has definitely put smiles on faces all around the world," Hartsfield told News Channel 5.

Hickerson Elementary's Facebook page shared a video of the surprise, which has been viewed over 35,000 times.

Watch the full video below.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Dan Soko
