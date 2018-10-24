Home | News | Politics: Trump condemns 'political violence' after pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats, says 'we have to unify'

Dan Soko
  • President Donald Trump condemned political violence on Wednesday after a number of pipe bombs were sent to his political opponents and critics.
  • Secret Service intercepted the devices in the mail at the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.
  • Another device was sent to the mail room of CNN's office in New York City, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who has appeared on the network before.
  • Devices were also discovered addressed to the offices of Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Waters.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday weighed in on the series of explosive devices sent to a slew of top Democrats and Trump critics, urging Americans to unite against political violence.

"I just want to tell you that in these times, we have to unify," he said. "We have to come together and send one clear, and strong message that acts of threats or political violence have no place in the United States of America."

The Secret Service said Wednesday it intercepted explosive devices addressed to the residences of Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as former President Barack Obama.

A pipe bomb was also sent to CNN's mail room, addressed to former CIA Director and prominent Trump critic John Brennan, and others were addressed to the offices of high-ranking Democrats, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former Democratic National Committee chair, and California Rep. Maxine Waters.

On Monday, an explosive device was also found at the home of the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros in Bedford, New York.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

No injuries have been reported from any of the incidents.

Trump said he had been briefed on the devices by the FBI, Justice Department, Homeland Security Department, and the Secret Service.

"The safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority," he said. "The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice."

Watch a clip of Trump's remarks below:

Read Business Insider's full coverage of the suspicious packages:

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!