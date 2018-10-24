Builsa Chiefs laud government’s policies

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Chiefs of the Builsa Traditional Area in the Upper East region have lauded the Government’s commitment to the implementation of policies and programmes aimed at accelerating the country’s development and improving the quality of life of the people.



They were confident that the numerous social and economic interventions being effected by the Government, if sustained, would have far-reaching benefits for the immediate and future generations of the country.

Naab Azagsuk Azantilow, Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditonal Area made the commendation when he led a delegation of chiefs and Queen mothers from the area to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday,

He told the President that the Chiefs and people of the Builsa traditional area were gratified by the numerous development projects being undertaken in that part of the country, mentioning the construction of warehouses in the Builsa North and South districts under the flagship “planting for food and jobs” programme.

The area he said had not been left out in the “one Village, One Dam” policy, as 20 dams have been earmarked for construction in the traditional area, and was happy that Government had awarded a contract for the construction of a bridge across the Santeja River on the Dononga-Santejan-Wa road.

Naab Azantilow further praised highly the Free Senior High School policy of government, which had afforded all children from all backgrounds to have access to secondary education.

“The policy has come as a relief to parents who otherwise would have been having sleepless nights trying to raise the resources in order to pay their wards fees…thank you very much.

“We want to assure you that we from the Builsa Traditional Area support the Free Senior High School programme and would do everything within our means to help sustain it,” he said.

The Paramount Chief appealed to the government to establish a district hospital in the area, as well as elevate the Builsa North District to a municipality, and the completion of the Navrongo-Sandema-Wiaga-Fumbisi road among other projects.

President Akufo-Addo on his part said he was pleased that the social intervention policies introduced by his government, including the Free Senior High School policy, “Planting for Foods and Jobs” among others, had received approval from prominent traditional rulers and the people

“We want to now move our country to an all-year-round agriculture, especially in your areas and these things that are being done; the One Village, One Dam project, the warehouse, all these are to put together the infrastructure that will allow that to happen, so that you have relief, you have greater productivity and then also, we can find a way of keeping the young men up there to work for their lives instead of coming here”

The President was emphatic that the development of Ghana’s human capital was the most important of things to be done now, because, “when that is done, we have seen from other countries, the process of development becomes much easier for us and becomes more rapid.”

“That is why I am determined that the limited resources that we have in this country, we prioritise it and education is at the height of our priorities as far as the future of our country is concerned,” he said, and assured that when resources were available, the request of the Chiefs and people of the area would be considered.

GNA