Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League enters week two

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Championship Fight Nights, will enter the second week on Friday, October 26, with some exciting parings at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Over 100 boxers representing 14 Gyms/Clubs would compete in the 2018 Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.

According to the organisers six juvenile, 16 amateur and three professional bouts would be held on Friday 26 October at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Akotoku Academy would face Seconds Out, with Attoh Quarshie taking on Wisdom, whilst Charles Quartey clashes with Sea View, with Square Deal taking on Panix Gym.

For the professionals, Richmond Ashley wwould fight Eric Quarm in a Lightweight contest, as Felix Williams takes on Buedi Saruna from Togo for the West African Super Featherweight title.

Theophilus Tetteh would also battle Felix Okine for the National Featherweight title.

According to Moses Foh Amoaning, the official opening of the Fist of Fury Boxing League would be done by the Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports on Friday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He hinted that the mascot of the Fist of Fury, Papa Asafo Atsele would be introduced on Friday.

GNA