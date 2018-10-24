"We will not compromise with security at fight nights" - Foh-Amoaning

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning,
the Technical and Marketing Consultant of Bukom Fists of Fury has said, "security
will not be compromised" as the competition enters into the second week,
on Friday, October 26, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
According to Mr. Foh Amoaning, they have
learnt very useful lessons, after the last violence at the venue which saw fans
entering the ring to cause mayhem.
Mr. Foh-Amoaning told the GNA Sports that, the
violence was embarrassing to the sport and they were not ready to see such
incidents for the second time.
"We would ensure that there is adequate
detachment of policemen. There would also be regular patrol of the venue the basis
a patrol team who will be around to assist.
"We have also done security mapping of
the place and so we are convinced, there would not be lapses," he added.
Mr. Foh-Amoaning said, they were working
through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Interior to
provide maximum security for the night as well as subsequent nights.
Boxing fans are set to be thrilled at the
second week of the boxing league this Friday with over 18 interesting fights
including, six juvenile, ten amateur and three professional fights which are
national championships.
The boxing league, which has been credited
with the unearthing former world champions like, Joseph Agbeko, George Ashie
and other high profile boxers in the country, went dead for nine year.
But after nine years of absence, its
reintroduction gives hope to the array of young talents and prospective world
champions, who would be battling in the ring in a league format for a 26 week
period.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article