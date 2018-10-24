Home | News | "We will not compromise with security at fight nights" - Foh-Amoaning

"We will not compromise with security at fight nights" - Foh-Amoaning

Dan Soko

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Technical and Marketing Consultant of Bukom Fists of Fury has said, "security will not be compromised" as the competition enters into the second week, on Friday, October 26, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

According to Mr. Foh Amoaning, they have learnt very useful lessons, after the last violence at the venue which saw fans entering the ring to cause mayhem.

Mr. Foh-Amoaning told the GNA Sports that, the violence was embarrassing to the sport and they were not ready to see such incidents for the second time.

"We would ensure that there is adequate detachment of policemen. There would also be regular patrol of the venue the basis a patrol team who will be around to assist.

"We have also done security mapping of the place and so we are convinced, there would not be lapses," he added.

Mr. Foh-Amoaning said, they were working through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Interior to provide maximum security for the night as well as subsequent nights. 

Boxing fans are set to be thrilled at the second week of the boxing league this Friday with over 18 interesting fights including, six juvenile, ten amateur and three professional fights which are national championships.

The boxing league, which has been credited with the unearthing former world champions like, Joseph Agbeko, George Ashie and other high profile boxers in the country, went dead for nine year.

But after nine years of absence, its reintroduction gives hope to the array of young talents and prospective world champions, who would be battling in the ring in a league format for a 26 week period.

GNA

