Home | News | Commey is now the WBC number two contender

Commey is now the WBC number two contender

Dan Soko

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Lightweight boxer Richard Commey, has once again improved upon his ranking with the World Boxing Council (WBC), after moving to the second spot in the October ranking.

Commey, before October was ranked 3rd, but has moved to the number two spot behind, Luke Campbel who is the number one contender.

With this development, Commey's chances of taking a shot at the world title has become brighter.

Earlier, the Ghanaian was presented with an opportunity to fight Mikey Garcia, with two world titles – the WBC and IBF Lightweight belts at stake.

Commey, last fought Yardley Cruz, which he won in round two.

He remains one of the world title prospects for the nation after an initial attempt against Robert Easter Jr.

Below is the list WBC’s top 15 rated lightweight boxers in the world;

1 .- Luke Campbell (GB)

2 .- Richard Commey (Ghana)

3 .- Zaur Abdullaev (Russia) SILVER

4 .- Javier Fortuna (Dom. R.)

5 .- Yvan Mendy (France)

6 .- Edis Tatli (Kosovo/Finland)

7 .- Anthony Crolla (GB)

8 .- Masayoshi Nakatani (Japan) OPBF

9 .- Antonio Lozada Jr. (Mexico)

10 .- Lewis Ritson (GB) BBB C * CBP/P

11 .- Ray Beltran (Mexico)

12 .- Devin Haney (US) * CBP/P

13 .- Francisco Rojo (Mexico)

14 .- Marcos Villasana Jr. (Mexico)

15 .- Emiliano Marsili (Italy)

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (6 posted)

avatar
Loans 4 hours 7 minutes ago
bad credit personal loans <a href="https://personalloans2019.com/">personal loans</a> personal loans personal loans bad credit
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
Speedy Cash 3 hours 54 minutes ago
personal loans <a href="https://personalloans2019.com/">local payday loans</a> personal loans payday loans henderson nv
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
Direct Lenders 3 hours 40 minutes ago
best personal loan <a href="https://personalloans2019.com/">personal loans with low interest</a> personal loans faxless cash advance
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
Paydayloan 3 hours 21 minutes ago
online payday loans no credit check <a href="https://paydayloans2018.com/">no credit check signature loans</a> online payday loan cash advances online
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
Money Loan 2 hours 59 minutes ago
loan bad credit <a href="https://personalloans2019.com/">personal loan</a> personal loans for bad credit best personal loans
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
Personal Loans 2 hours 54 minutes ago
payday loans <a href="https://paydayloans2018.com/">online payday loans no credit check</a> payday loans from direct lenders online loans instant approval
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
total: 6 | displaying: 1 - 6

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

Brazilian Actress Confirms Break-Up With Neymar

October 24, 2018

New Edubiase Boss: Club Owners Are Guilty Of Bribing Referees

October 24, 2018

Sacking Lopetegui Would Cost Real Madrid £16m

October 24, 2018

Fifa Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

October 24, 2018

Barcelona Beat Inter Milan To Maintain 100% Record

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

October 22, 2018

CAF Caution Media Houses Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

CAF Organizes Media Workshop Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

2018 AWCON: Support The Black Queens To Win - Ghanaians Admonished

October 22, 2018

Noel Kojo-Ganson Is New Chief Marketing Officer Of MTN Ghana

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!