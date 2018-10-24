‘Africans must collaborate to promote scientific development’

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah/Florence Oppong, GNA
Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Professor Kwabena
Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and
Innovation, has called for a stronger collaboration between stakeholders in Africa
to promote sustainable and inclusive development.
He said African scientists needed to come up
with innovations that could make the people own and control technology, skills
and resources to enable the Continent to own her resources and benefit from
them.
“Everything we do should put us in a position
to meet our basic necessities of life. These are food, shelter, clothing,
health and security. Any population that is not able to feed itself, cloth
itself, shelter itself and defend itself has little chance of long term
survival,” he said.
Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was speaking at the
opening of the 16th Global Network for the Economics of Learning, Innovation,
and Competence Building Systems (GLOBELICS) in Accra on Wednesday, a three-day
conference being attended by more than 300 delegates.
He said for Africa to thrive, it needed to
build institutions that would allow the people to meet their basic needs as
well as emerging and future challenges such as those related to climate change.
He said there was also the need to embrace
technology in all its forms because technology had a track record of solving
problems.
“We believe that our development depends on
our ability to understand, interpret, select, adopt, use, transmit, produce and
commercialise scientific and technological knowledge,” he said.
Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said Africa had to
develop the capacity to build machines and installations needed for the
development of the Continent.
Installations that would work in industry,
agriculture, energy production, transportation, sanitation, water and natural
resource management, health, and human settlements among other things must be
developed.
“Our success as a Continent will be determined
by what we can do to what we have,” he said.
In Ghana, the research institutes had
developed products such as: community-based eco-toilets for the production of
gas; solar-powered pump stations for agriculture operations; new food crop seed
varieties and new processing technologies to enhance productivity and sustain
rural livelihood.
Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said the Ministry had
revised the National Science and Technology Policy, created a Presidential
Advisory Committee for Science Technology and Innovation (STI) and an STI Fund,
as well as formulated National Plastics Management and Biodiversity Policies.
The Minister said these interventions and many
others had contributed to the advancement of innovation and development in
Ghana, but more action in terms of research and practice was still required.
Professor Victor Kwame Agyeman, Director
General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) urged
fellow scientists to come out with innovations that would justify the course of
governments to putting more funding toward research.
The Science and Technology Policy Research
Institute (STEPRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
is the host institution of conference on the theme: “Innovation, Economic
Growth and Sustainable Development: Strengthening Institutions for Greater
Relevance, Effectiveness and Inclusivity’’.
It is expected that the conference would
contribute to achieving Government’s flagship projects aimed at creating jobs
and transforming the economy.
The success of the conference would also
enhance CSIR-STEPRI’s image as an international think-tank in Science and STI
Policy.
GLOBELICS is an open diverse community of
scholars working on innovation and competence building for economic
development.
Since 2003, GLOBELICS International Conference
has brought together over 3,000 world leading scholars to contribute to
socio-economic, sustainable and inclusive development.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article