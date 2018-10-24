France Alumni Ghana elects new executive

By Iddi
Yire, GNA
Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The France Alumni Ghana,
an online and professional network, has elected new executive officers to run
the affairs of the Association.
The France Alumni Ghana Platform seeks to
bring together as many Ghanaian professionals as possible who once lived,
worked or studied in France, to form a body that would facilitate
international, economic, cultural and linguistic exchanges among members.
The elected executive officers include Mrs
Florence Vanderpuiye, President, Mr Maurice Mawugbe, Vice President, Ms Makafui
Dordoh, Secretary and Ms Ruth Fordjour, Treasurer.
Madam Anne Sophie Avè, the French Ambassador
to Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of the
event in Accra, underscored the need for Ghanaians, particularly students, to
maximise their job opportunities.
She said Ghana was being surrounded by
Francophone countries, therefore, Ghanaians having a command over the French
Language would widen their communication skills for better negotiations within
the West Africa sub-Region and on the global front.
Hence, Madam Avè noted that it was appropriate
to raise a network of young people who could speak French, have studied in
France and who were able to keep close links with the French universities, and
promote the study of French in Ghana.
She said currently, there were about 250
Ghanaian students in France and only a hand full of French students, who could
speak French alongside other Languages.
She noted that the network could help
strengthen the French-Ghanaian relations as both nations had so much to offer
each other.
Dr Eric Graham, the Co- Patron of France
Alumni Ghana, said the teaching and learning of French could help solve issues
concerning unemployment in the country.
He said considering the opportunities within
the West African sub-region alone, doing business would require that
professionals had knowledge about the Language to be able to communicate and
read documents.
“Let us assume some individuals from
neighbouring countries want to clear their goods at the port, and the clearing
agents cannot speak French, so we all need to learn to meet opportunities that
exist,” he added.
He said there were centres including the
Alliance Francaise Ghana, which could help in the learning of French as it had
various packages for training and effective learning.
Mrs Vanderpuiye, on her part, said her vision
was to see French being spoken and as a tool for development in every corner of
the country.
She said as Ghana was surrounded by French
speaking countries, learning French would imply Ghanaians were ready to compete
for economic growth.
GNA
