First Lady launches ‘Reading to learn, Learning to read project’

Accra, Oct 24, GNA-First Lady Mrs. Rebecca
Akufo-Addo on Wednesday launched the ‘Learning to Read, Reading to Learn’
initiative aimed at encouraging the habit of reading and learning among Ghanaian
children.
The initiative is also aimed at exposing
children to Ghanaian writers and to give the hardworking writers, the exposure
they deserved.
The Initiative is a weekly engaging,
interactive reading television programme, with school children and adult
readers.
Each week, children would learn words and
lessons from the stories read.
At the launching ceremony attended by many
pupils from both the public and private basic schools in the country, teachers
and other educators in Accra, Mrs. Akufo-Addo expressed her regret that many of
“our children cannot read well despite the incredible benefits from reading”.
She said research had shown that many primary
school children across sub-Saharan Africa were unable to read well.
“In Ghana, many of our primary school children
are unable to read English or any Ghanaian language. This is simply
unacceptable. its consequences for our development is simply unimaginable”.
Mrs Akufo-Addo, therefore, encouraged parents,
educators, government, Non-Governmental Organisations, school administrators
and owners to support the agenda to improve literacy in Ghanaian children.
She also challenged the children to make
reading, a habit, to help them develop their reading skills.
“This is for you children; read a book each
day. Learn new words, learn new things. Start writing your own little
stories. It can be about everyday life, an adventure or some issue that you
feel passionate about. One thing I know is that we are all in this world to
learn”, the First Lady told the school children.
“As they learn to read, they are effectively
setting themselves up for the learning process, because reading is key to
learning”.
“As a people we need to encourage the culture
of reading. And we need to model this for our children” We need to encourage
literacy. We need to start with our children and we need to start now.
“I encourage all of us, parents, and guardians
to establish a routine of reading with our children at home. This habit will
carry them through life. If you cannot read with your child, get a trusted
person-sibling, other relation or friend to read with your child.
The First Lady commended all partners
including GTV, Ghana Library Authority, Royal Commonwealth Society, Ministry of
Education, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Association of Publishers, and the
Ghanaian writers who donated their books as well as the Ghana Book Development
Corporation.
The initiative is being promoted through the
Rebecca Foundation’s literacy initiative, which is aimed at fostering
inclusiveness.
To further support literacy, The Rebecca
Foundation has started building libraries in school clusters across the
country.
“We have already started the first one at Bia
West District in the Western Region. We will start a second one soon”, Mrs
Akufo-Addo said.
Mrs Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah, Director of
Pre-Tertiary, Ministry of Education who represented the Sector Minister
expressed the Ministry’s gratitude to the Rebecca Foundation for its work in
promoting a reading culture among young children.
