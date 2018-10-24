Eazzy Social unveils new service to support small businesses

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Eazzy Social, a start-up that trains organisations on utilising social media for growth, has unveiled its latest service called Express Social.

The service targeted at small businesses is to help them increase their value and boost sales with strategic social media tools.

Mr Gad Ocran, Chief Executive Officer of Eazzy Social, speaking at the launch, said small and medium sized businesses in the world of fashion, finance, technology amongst others require social media to reach their clients, who are mostly millennials.

“Express Social is a product that has been designed to help small businesses operating in the vocational sector primarily fashion design, hair and makeup, photography and others,” he said.

He said it would enable them to learn how to use social media strategically to improve their business performance.

He said with SMEs contributing about 70 per cent to Ghana’s GDP and accounting for 92 per cent of businesses, more and more individuals were looking for opportunities in the sector to survive.

He said through the small business social media marketing programme, Express Social empowers small businesses to take full advantage of social media to grow.

“Small business owners have become aware of social media and they use it but they still lack the technical know-how in using social media to spearhead their businesses,” Mr Ocran said.

He said that one could achieve a 100 per cent growth in the business, if social media is strategically used, adding that “without social media, small businesses targeting millennials cannot make sales.”

Mr Ocran said that Eazzy Social would conduct the first training session in the first week of November in Accra and then hold subsequent sessions in Kumasi, Tema and Takoradi.

He said the company now has a small business support centre which offered continuous support for participants in addition to the content strategy workbook participants would receive at every training session.

Mr Derrydean Dadzie, a Technology Expert and Advisor to Eazzy Social, said there is a huge gap between the social media platforms available and the capabilities required to make the most efficient and optimal use of these platforms.

He said with the gap more pronounced among small businesses, a service like Express Social would help these small businesses to go beyond their immediate environment, have real-time feedback from clients and reach millions without moving from one location to another.

“Social media offers the platform for businesses to tell their stories in real time, in a personal way and people can interact with you. That is why I find Express Social as a good proposition and useful tool for businesses,” he said.

He said it was about time every business adapt their processes and goals to align with social media.

Mr Dadzie urged small business owners to be weary of fraudsters on social media, indicating that “people have to be critical about the interactions they have on social media.”

He said social media has storage that could extend for years and so businesses must ensure that whatever they put on social media should stand the test of time and could not be used against them in the future.

The Technology Expert said businesses need to educate team members on the use of social media professionally and even personally and everyone must be on the lookout for fake accounts.

GNA