Eazzy Social unveils new service to support small businesses

Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Eazzy Social, a start-up
that trains organisations on utilising social media for growth, has unveiled
its latest service called Express Social.
The service targeted at small businesses is to
help them increase their value and boost sales with strategic social media
tools.
Mr Gad Ocran, Chief Executive Officer of Eazzy
Social, speaking at the launch, said small and medium sized businesses in the
world of fashion, finance, technology amongst others require social media to
reach their clients, who are mostly millennials.
“Express Social is a product that has been
designed to help small businesses operating in the vocational sector primarily
fashion design, hair and makeup, photography and others,” he said.
He said it would enable them to learn how to
use social media strategically to improve their business performance.
He said with SMEs contributing about 70 per
cent to Ghana’s GDP and accounting for 92 per cent of businesses, more and more
individuals were looking for opportunities in the sector to survive.
He said through the small business social
media marketing programme, Express Social empowers small businesses to take
full advantage of social media to grow.
“Small business owners have become aware of
social media and they use it but they still lack the technical know-how in
using social media to spearhead their businesses,” Mr Ocran said.
He said that one could achieve a 100 per cent
growth in the business, if social media is strategically used, adding that
“without social media, small businesses targeting millennials cannot make
sales.”
Mr Ocran said that Eazzy Social would conduct
the first training session in the first week of November in Accra and then hold
subsequent sessions in Kumasi, Tema and Takoradi.
He said the company now has a small business
support centre which offered continuous support for participants in addition to
the content strategy workbook participants would receive at every training
session.
Mr Derrydean Dadzie, a Technology Expert and
Advisor to Eazzy Social, said there is a huge gap between the social media
platforms available and the capabilities required to make the most efficient
and optimal use of these platforms.
He said with the gap more pronounced among
small businesses, a service like Express Social would help these small
businesses to go beyond their immediate environment, have real-time feedback
from clients and reach millions without moving from one location to another.
“Social media offers the platform for
businesses to tell their stories in real time, in a personal way and people can
interact with you. That is why I find Express Social as a good proposition and
useful tool for businesses,” he said.
He said it was about time every business adapt
their processes and goals to align with social media.
Mr Dadzie urged small business owners to be
weary of fraudsters on social media, indicating that “people have to be
critical about the interactions they have on social media.”
He said social media has storage that could
extend for years and so businesses must ensure that whatever they put on social
media should stand the test of time and could not be used against them in the
future.
The Technology Expert said businesses need to
educate team members on the use of social media professionally and even
personally and everyone must be on the lookout for fake accounts.
GNA
