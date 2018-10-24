Home | News | Coconut Grove joins GOIL to promote local goods

Coconut Grove joins GOIL to promote local goods

Dan Soko

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Coconut Groove Hotel on Wednesday joined forces with the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) to promote patronage of local goods and services under the project tagged: GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme.

Mr Ralph Ayitey, General Manager of Coconut Groove Hotel who pledged the commitment to join forces with GOIL explained that the hotel which had been tagged as the major local hospitality player believes in the ability of the local companies.

“We are commited to support the nation’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) GOIL’s new scheme to show appreciation to customers through the GOIL Efie ne Fie reward scheme,” Mr Ayitey noted.

Mr Ayitey stated at the national launch of the GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme tagged: “GOIL Efie ne Fie” reward scheme in Accra.

The GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme which is an instant reward mechanism for customers who patronise GOIL’s products would run from October 24, 2018 to January 31 2019.

Through the scheme about 918,420 items would be given out instantly while about 2,504 items would eventually be offered out as ultimate rewards throughout the period.

Mr Ayitey commended GOIL’s Board, Management and Staff for the initiative; stressing that, “Ghanaian companies need to support and promote each other. We must patronise local goods and services to strengthen the economy”.

Other companies who have joined the GOIL Efie ne Efi customer reward scheme include; Universal Engineering Consultancy; ADB Bank; Alisa Hotel; First Atlantic Banc; Robert and Sons Optical Centre; Kalipo Ghana Limited; and Garages Group as well as Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

Meanwhile Mr Alex Josiah Adzew, Chief Operating Officer speaking at the launch explained that the GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme tagged: “GOIL Efie ne Fie,” which is an instant reward mechanism for customers who patronise GOIL’s products would run from October 24, 2018 to January 31 2019.

Mr Adzew explained that as the biggest indigenous OMC, “GOIL believes that its profit should be ploughed back into the Ghanaian economy. That’s is why we are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange with over 16,000 shareholders who are mainly Ghanaian individuals and Ghanaian-owned companies”.

Mr Kwamena Bartels, GOIL Board Chairman noted that the GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme, said the Company had set a target to double their market share in the Oil Marketing Industry.

“We are determined to increase our market share from the 18.2 per cent to something in the neighbourhood of about 30 per cent or more. We want to control the market especially to make sure that we control the prices of various products produced by the company,” he assured.

“We believe that when we grow the market share to the over 30 per cent, we can influence the prices and the consumer will benefit,” he stressed.

GNA

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

