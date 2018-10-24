Coconut Grove joins GOIL to promote local goods

By
Francis Ameyibor, GNA
Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Coconut Groove Hotel on
Wednesday joined forces with the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) to promote
patronage of local goods and services under the project tagged: GOIL Customer
Appreciation Award Scheme.
Mr Ralph Ayitey, General Manager of Coconut
Groove Hotel who pledged the commitment to join forces with GOIL explained that
the hotel which had been tagged as the major local hospitality player believes
in the ability of the local companies.
“We are commited to support the nation’s
foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) GOIL’s new scheme to show
appreciation to customers through the GOIL Efie ne Fie reward scheme,” Mr
Ayitey noted.
Mr Ayitey stated at the national launch of the
GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme tagged: “GOIL Efie ne Fie” reward
scheme in Accra.
The GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme
which is an instant reward mechanism for customers who patronise GOIL’s
products would run from October 24, 2018 to January 31 2019.
Through the scheme about 918,420 items would
be given out instantly while about 2,504 items would eventually be offered out
as ultimate rewards throughout the period.
Mr Ayitey commended GOIL’s Board, Management
and Staff for the initiative; stressing that, “Ghanaian companies need to
support and promote each other. We must patronise local goods and services to
strengthen the economy”.
Other companies who have joined the GOIL Efie
ne Efi customer reward scheme include; Universal Engineering Consultancy; ADB
Bank; Alisa Hotel; First Atlantic Banc; Robert and Sons Optical Centre; Kalipo
Ghana Limited; and Garages Group as well as Ghana Private Road Transport Union
(GPRTU).
Meanwhile Mr Alex Josiah Adzew, Chief
Operating Officer speaking at the launch explained that the GOIL Customer
Appreciation Award Scheme tagged: “GOIL Efie ne Fie,” which is an instant
reward mechanism for customers who patronise GOIL’s products would run from
October 24, 2018 to January 31 2019.
Mr Adzew explained that as the biggest
indigenous OMC, “GOIL believes that its profit should be ploughed back into the
Ghanaian economy. That’s is why we are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange with
over 16,000 shareholders who are mainly Ghanaian individuals and Ghanaian-owned
companies”.
Mr Kwamena Bartels, GOIL Board Chairman noted
that the GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme, said the Company had set a
target to double their market share in the Oil Marketing Industry.
“We are determined to increase our market
share from the 18.2 per cent to something in the neighbourhood of about 30 per
cent or more. We want to control the market especially to make sure that we
control the prices of various products produced by the company,” he assured.
“We believe that when we grow the market share
to the over 30 per cent, we can influence the prices and the consumer will
benefit,” he stressed.
GNA
