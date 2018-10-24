Home | News | Welder Caught Stealing School Computers

Welder Caught Stealing School Computers

Dan Soko
Welder Caught Stealing School Computers

A 21- year old welder who allegedly stole computers and accessories and cash belonging to Ekem Ferguson Preparatory School in Cape Coast, was on Tuesday remanded into prison custody by a Magistrate's Court in Cape Coast.

The accused, Bismark Eshun, broke into the ICT laboratory of the School by removing part of the roof of the Head teacher's office and made away with five mobile phones, one computer hard drive, two computer system units, two flat screen monitors and money all valued at GH¢1,830.00.

He pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and stealing and would be re-arraigned on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Christian Antwi, told the Court presided over by Mrs. Gladys Mensah Bonsu that, the complainant, Robert Sampson is the Headteacher of Ekem Ferguson Preparatory school at Savoy, a suburb of Cape Coast and Bismark Eshun is a resident in the same area.

He said on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at about 0100 hours, Eshun entered the Headteacher's office through the roofing and ceiling using the same modus operandi to access the ICT lab.

Mr Sampson had information and rushed to the scene with two witnesses, Ms. Comfort Sampson and Mr Nicholas Anfuh and they saw the light and ceiling fan at the Headteacher's office switched on.

Prosecution said they looked through the window and saw Eshun who is known in the area but they could not get access to the office because all the padlocks and burglar proofs remained locked.

The three then raised the alarm but Eshun, sensing danger jumped on a table and tried to escape through the roofing of the Head teacher's office.

Sergeant Antwi said, in the process, Mr Anfuh inflicted cutlass wounds on Eshun's head but he forced himself out and escaped.

Mr Sampson went round the school premises and detected that the ICT room had also been broken into through the roof and ceiling.

It was later detected that coins in the sum of GH¢70.00, together with the aforementioned items were stolen and the case was reported to the Police.

Eshun was arrested and during interrogation he admitted having taking only one RLG mobile phone and the GH¢70.00 coins.

Eshun is also standing trial for stealing a public toilet aluminium roofing sheet at Brofoyedru, a suburb of Cape Coast.

