Akufo-Addo more generous than John Mahama - CVM boss

Razak Kojo Opoku

The Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Razak Kojo Opoku has opined that President Akufo-Addo is more generous than former President John Mahama.

His comment follows after the commission of the Nation Builder's Cords (NaBCO) by President Akufo-Addo to create job avenues for the unemployed graduates in the country.

Government introduced the NABCO initiative as part of its commitment towards addressing the high youth unemployment in the country. 100,000 recruits of NABCO successfully passed out on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 17 October 2018, commissioned the 100,000 beneficiaries who will be placed under seven modules including Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

It was launched in May 2018 and the programme, which will be managed by the office of the President, will focus on alleviating shortfalls in public service delivery.

After the commission, some elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been criticizing the program as a waste of state funds and unsustainable job.

Below is the full statement

NDC Full of 'Excusitis' Members----CVM

The Achievements of President Akufo-Addo's Government are causing Psychological and Emotional Problems for the members of NDC making them unable to offer meaningful and constructive critisms as the leading opposition political party.

As part of efforts to address the unemployment challenges facing the youth of the Country, President Akufo-Addo's Government has implemented NABCO, NEIP, Planting for Food and Jobs and host of other employment opportunities for the youth especially graduates in the Country.

NABCO for instance is a post-national service employment initiative aimed at equipping the graduates as well as empowering them to be well positioned for future lucrative employment opportunities with good salary and better conditions of service.

The introduction of NABCO and other employment initiatives have ease the enormous pressure and financial stress on the lives of graduates and their parents.

NABCO is a dignifying way of assuring our graduates that there is hope for the future especially under NPP Government.

President Akufo-Addo is more compassionate and generous than his predecessor John Mahama. John Mahama was careless about graduate unemployment in the Country.

John Mahama's Government was a serious "excusitis" and procrastinator towards jobs and wealth creation.

President Akufo-Addo is putting measures in place to solve the unemployment challenges facing Ghanaians whiles at the same time fixing the inherited economic problems.

With the support and patience from Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo's Government will make Ghana an Economic Heaven.

Signed!

Razak Kojo Opoku

CVM Founder and President

Source: Daniel Kaku