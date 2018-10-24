Home | News | Fifa Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

Fifa Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

Dan Soko

A new and expanded Club World Cup - held every year featuring some of the Premier League and Europe's top clubs - has been proposed by Fifa.

In official documents seen by the BBC, there are two options for an annual tournament, alongside the original plan for a competition every four years.

Fifa's ruling council will decide whether and how to proceed when it meets in Rwanda on Thursday and Friday.

Uefa is expected to vote against the plans.
The Club World Cup is currently held every December and features seven teams from six confederations.

Earlier this year, Fifa president Gianni Infantino proposed expanding it to 24 teams, including 12 from Europe, with the competition to be staged every four years.

Opposition to the plans from Fifa Council members - including Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin - resulted in talks being suspended shortly before the start of the World Cup in June.

What's on the table?

  • Both options being put forward would see the current Club World Cup and Confederations Cup abolished, with a new and expanded Club World Cup set up.
  • Proposal 1: Stage it in place of the Confederations Cup, an eight-nation tournament held in June the year before each World Cup.
  • Proposal 2: Same plan - but also including options for a yearly competition held either as a pre-season tournament in July to August or in another time slot.

In each case, the competition format, number of teams and division of places between each confederation are yet to be determined, but it will last a maximum of 18 days.

And another Nations League?
Fifa also wants to introduce a new global Nations League based on the format of Uefa's Nations League, which started in September.

The new Club World Cup and global Nations League would be projected to generate $25bn (£17.9bn) in revenue, with the investment coming from a consortium led by Japan's SoftBank,

The Fifa Council will vote this week on whether to introduce a Nations League including countries from across the world from 2022.

However, it will also decide whether organising and commercialising that competition is Fifa's responsibility.

Who is for and against?
In the documents, Fifa said that at meetings in April and May, leading European clubs agreed the Club World Cup needed to be revamped and expanded and expressed a desire to play in the new competition.

It added that world players' union FIFPro was positive about a new Club World Cup, provided player health was considered.

However, the European Club Association (ECA), which represents Europe's biggest teams, has opposed the plans.

And the World Leagues Forum - which represents 38 professional leagues including the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A - also stated its opposition to changing the current format of the Club World Cup.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

Brazilian Actress Confirms Break-Up With Neymar

October 24, 2018

New Edubiase Boss: Club Owners Are Guilty Of Bribing Referees

October 24, 2018

Sacking Lopetegui Would Cost Real Madrid £16m

October 24, 2018

Fifa Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

October 24, 2018

Barcelona Beat Inter Milan To Maintain 100% Record

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

October 22, 2018

CAF Caution Media Houses Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

CAF Organizes Media Workshop Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

2018 AWCON: Support The Black Queens To Win - Ghanaians Admonished

October 22, 2018

Noel Kojo-Ganson Is New Chief Marketing Officer Of MTN Ghana

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!