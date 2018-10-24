Home | News | New Edubiase Boss: Club Owners Are Guilty Of Bribing Referees

New Edubiase Boss: Club Owners Are Guilty Of Bribing Referees

Dan Soko
Abdul Salam Yakubu, president of Division One New Edubiase United, has fingered club owners as the main culprits of bribery and corruption in Ghana Football.

According to him, no club owners can be absolved from the practice of inducing referees to influence the results of matches in the country.

He claimed that right from the Premiership through Division One to Division Two, no club can plead innocence as far as bribery of referees is concerned.

Making the wild allegation on Happy FM on Tuesday evening, the New Edubiase boss wondered why some innocent people have been made scapegoats while the main culprits walk free.

"It is the club owners who pay bribe to referees. From Premier to Division One and Division Two, every club pays bribe," he alleged.

Abdul Salam was livid over the long absence of football action in the country since the Anas video on bribery and corruption in Ghana Football on June 6, 2018, and questioned why the league was still in abeyance.

He questioned the actual offence the people who were caught in the Number 12 video committed after being given money to buy food.

"Those who were caught in the video, what crime did they commit for taking a gift from somebody they knew", he asked.

He specifically cited the case of Madam Leanier Addy, a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee member who was given GHC300 by a benefactor when she was commissioning an MTN FA Cup match at the Accra Stadium.

"The question is what was Maame Leanier Addy going to do with GHC300. Was it to influence referees or what or the result of the match? he questioned angrily.

He thought what was captured in the video had no substance to warrant the suspension of the league.

"What is going on is quite disturbing. Why are we still not playing football," he wondered.

The New Edubiase president revealed that the unfortunate situation compelled him to tell his coach to break his players immediately the league was suspended in June.

