Brazilian Actress Confirms Break-Up With Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, Neymar has ended his relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, once again after she confirmed the split at a gala event in Brazil.

The pair have had an on-off romance over the past six years, but Marquezine revealed they had gone their separate ways again.

Marquezine spoke to Vogue Brazil to reveal the news but refused to blame politics - ahead of upcoming Brazilian elections for the latest split.

The 23-year-old wouldn't go into detail about the break-up but insisted it was not to do with publicised differences in political viewpoints and claimed they still had 'a lot of love' for one another.

She revealed: "We are finished. It was his decision. I am going to ask that this issue isn't prolonged because normally I don't speak about my personal life.

"I have a lot of respect and affection for him and for everything we went through together.

"You know I do not usually talk about my personal life. I'll talk about it because I have to talk, but it will only be once.'

There had been suggestions from reports in Brazil that the pair were at odds over the political situation in the country, which is currently embroiled in a heated presidential election.

"I just want to clear this point up, because we are living through a critical and dangerous time, a time with a lot of hate and no, the breakup had nothing to do with that [politics]."

'It was a decision that came from him, but there is a lot of respect, a lot of love, for him and for everything that we have lived for,' she said in an interview.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

