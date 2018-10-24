Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

A veteran football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobee, has implored the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA’s) Normalisation Committee (NC) and the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) to collaborate with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to offer military training to referees who will officiate competitive matches in the country.

He told the Graphic Sports Online in an interview that since referees had lost the trust and confidence of Ghanaian football fans, following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas video exposé, it would be worthwhile for them to go through intensive training from the military to mould their character to suit the reformation currently underway in Ghana football.

Making reference to former referees such as WO J.F. Mensah (rtd), Naval Captain Rex Odai (retd), Col Amengor (retd) and J.S. Bortey, among others, Mr Pobee said due to their military background, they distinguished themselves anytime they officiated matches.

“They were not involved in any bribery scandal and always executed their duties to the admiration of football fans,” he noted.

“It is time to reform the game and the GAF has a big role to play. This is because they have the capacity to mould the character of future referees to reduce the incidence of bribery that has characterised our football in recent times,” he said.