Home | News | GRA launches Tax Campaign to shame, Prosecute defaulters

GRA launches Tax Campaign to shame, Prosecute defaulters

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

GRA Logonew1Emmanuel Kofi Nti said he expects the period for the campaign will witness a significant improvement

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched a tax campaign tagged “2018 Tax Campaign” to name, shame, and prosecute tax defaulters, in Accra.

The initiative is targeted at raking in more revenue to meet this year’s revenue target as well as increasing voluntary tax compliance.

Commissioner General of the GRA Emmanuel Kofi Nti said he expects the period for the campaign will witness a significant improvement and change in attitudes towards tax issues, payment and filing of returns.

“I therefore wish to caution the public to be law abiding and comply fully with the tax laws. We expect total cooperation from the public in the following: Registration of hitherto existing unregistered and new businesses with GRA.

“Settlement of all, or arrangements to settle outstanding tax liabilities by expected persons, increase in voluntary compliance in terms of tax payments and filing of returns, total compliance with especially VAT obligations with the public insisting on their VAT invoices,” he said.

Currently only 1.5 million people pay taxes regularly although six million have been captured in the tax net.

Mr Nti also admonished the public to provide relevant information to the GRA about unknown and hidden businesses.

“We encourage the public to be party to this work”, he added.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

Brazilian Actress Confirms Break-Up With Neymar

October 24, 2018

New Edubiase Boss: Club Owners Are Guilty Of Bribing Referees

October 24, 2018

Sacking Lopetegui Would Cost Real Madrid £16m

October 24, 2018

Fifa Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

October 24, 2018

Barcelona Beat Inter Milan To Maintain 100% Record

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

October 22, 2018

CAF Caution Media Houses Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

CAF Organizes Media Workshop Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

2018 AWCON: Support The Black Queens To Win - Ghanaians Admonished

October 22, 2018

Noel Kojo-Ganson Is New Chief Marketing Officer Of MTN Ghana

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!