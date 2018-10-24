Home | News | National Cathedral suit will not delay - Supreme Court

National Cathedral suit will not delay - Supreme Court

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

National Cathedral 1The joint memorandum of issues is what the court will set out for determination in the case

The Supreme Court has given a seven-day ultimatum to parties involved in a suit challenging the construction of a National Cathedral to file their joint memorandum of issues.

The joint memorandum of issues is what the court will set out for determination in the case

During hearing on Wednesday, the seven-member panel said the one-week ultimatum was to ensure that proceedings were done expeditiously.

“We want to expedite proceedings in this matter,” the seven-member panel, presided over by Mr Justice Julius Ansah, said.

Other members of the panel were Mrs Justice Sophia Adinyera, Mr Justice Jones Dostse, Mr Justice Anin Yeboah, Mr Justice Sule Gbadegbe, Mrs Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo and Mr Justice A.A. Benin.

In court were James Kwabena Bomgeh, the plaintiff, and his lawyer, Dr Aziz Bamba, while the state was represented by a Deputy Attorney-General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Hearing continues on November 6, 2018.

Background

President Nana Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the national cathedral on March 6, 2017 as part of events that marked Ghana’s 60th anniversary.

Funding for the 5,000-seater edifice is to be sourced from individuals within the Christian community.

Plans by the government to demolish houses, including those housing judges, on the land around Ridge in Accra to make way for the construction generated a debate, with the public divided over the project.

Bomfeh’s case

In March 2017, Mr Bomfeh, the Director of Elections of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, arguing that Ghana was a secular state and, therefore, it was wrong for the state to be “excessively entangled in any religion or religious practice”.

He, therefore, wants the apex court to declare the building of the national Cathedral and state involvement in the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca unconstitutional.

He is seeking “a declaration that the decision of the Government of Ghana to purposely endorse, assist, aid, partly sponsor, and/or support the construction of a National Cathedral near the State House of Ghana, for Christian interdenominational church services amounts to an excessive entanglement of the Republic of Ghana and religion and therefore unconstitutional”.

In September 2018, Mr Bomfeh filed an application for interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain any activity towards the construction of the cathedral, including the demolition of residences of judges.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

Brazilian Actress Confirms Break-Up With Neymar

October 24, 2018

New Edubiase Boss: Club Owners Are Guilty Of Bribing Referees

October 24, 2018

Sacking Lopetegui Would Cost Real Madrid £16m

October 24, 2018

Fifa Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

October 24, 2018

Barcelona Beat Inter Milan To Maintain 100% Record

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Burkina Faso's neighbours brace as violence spreads

October 22, 2018

CAF Caution Media Houses Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

CAF Organizes Media Workshop Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

October 22, 2018

2018 AWCON: Support The Black Queens To Win - Ghanaians Admonished

October 22, 2018

Noel Kojo-Ganson Is New Chief Marketing Officer Of MTN Ghana

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!