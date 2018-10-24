National Cathedral suit will not delay - Supreme Court

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

The Supreme Court has given a seven-day ultimatum to parties involved in a suit challenging the construction of a National Cathedral to file their joint memorandum of issues.

The joint memorandum of issues is what the court will set out for determination in the case

During hearing on Wednesday, the seven-member panel said the one-week ultimatum was to ensure that proceedings were done expeditiously.

“We want to expedite proceedings in this matter,” the seven-member panel, presided over by Mr Justice Julius Ansah, said.

Other members of the panel were Mrs Justice Sophia Adinyera, Mr Justice Jones Dostse, Mr Justice Anin Yeboah, Mr Justice Sule Gbadegbe, Mrs Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo and Mr Justice A.A. Benin.

In court were James Kwabena Bomgeh, the plaintiff, and his lawyer, Dr Aziz Bamba, while the state was represented by a Deputy Attorney-General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Hearing continues on November 6, 2018.

Background

President Nana Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the national cathedral on March 6, 2017 as part of events that marked Ghana’s 60th anniversary.

Funding for the 5,000-seater edifice is to be sourced from individuals within the Christian community.

Plans by the government to demolish houses, including those housing judges, on the land around Ridge in Accra to make way for the construction generated a debate, with the public divided over the project.

Bomfeh’s case

In March 2017, Mr Bomfeh, the Director of Elections of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, arguing that Ghana was a secular state and, therefore, it was wrong for the state to be “excessively entangled in any religion or religious practice”.

He, therefore, wants the apex court to declare the building of the national Cathedral and state involvement in the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca unconstitutional.

He is seeking “a declaration that the decision of the Government of Ghana to purposely endorse, assist, aid, partly sponsor, and/or support the construction of a National Cathedral near the State House of Ghana, for Christian interdenominational church services amounts to an excessive entanglement of the Republic of Ghana and religion and therefore unconstitutional”.

In September 2018, Mr Bomfeh filed an application for interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain any activity towards the construction of the cathedral, including the demolition of residences of judges.