GOIL offers value for money services

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

GOIL Customers IGOIL has also been adjudged as the number one amongst over 85 competing OMCs

GOIL offers value for money servicesGhana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) on Wednesday said it will continue to offer value for money to customer by giving them the right quantity and quality of fuel purchased.

“On account of our sterling performance, the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has for the third consecutive year decorated GOIL with the prestige CIMG Petroleum Company of the Year.

“GOIL has also been adjudged as the number one amongst over 85 competing OMCs,” Mr Alex Josiah Adzew, Chief Operating Officer stated at the launch of a national GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme tagged: “GOIL Efie ne Fie”.

The GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme which is an instant reward mechanism for customers who patronise GOIL’s products would run from October 24, 2018 to January 31st 2019.

Through the scheme, about 918,420 items would be given out instantly, while about 2,504 items would eventually be offered out as ultimate rewards throughout the period.

Mr Adzew explained that as the biggest indigenous OMC, “GOIL believes that its profit should be ploughed back into the Ghanaian economy. That’s is why we are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange with over 16,000 shareholders who are mainly Ghanaian individuals and Ghanaian-owned companies”.

Mr Kwamena Bartels, said GOIL Board Chairman noted that the GOIL Customer Appreciation Award Scheme fixed into the company’s general target was to double its market share in the Oil Marketing Industry.

Mr Bartels said the Board, Management and Staff were committed to continue to expand the company’s operations.

“We are determined to increase our market share from the 18.2 per cent to something in the neighbourhood of about 30 per cent or more. We want to control the market especially to make sure that we control the prices of various products produced by the company,” he stated.

Mr Bartels, was hopeful that GOIL would use its market leader position to drive down the prices of petroleum products in the country.

“We believe that when we grow the market share to the over 30 per cent, we can influence the prices and the consumer will benefit,” he stated.

