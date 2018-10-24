Home | News | Ghana lacked succession plan under Grant - Kwasi Appiah

Ghana lacked succession plan under Grant - Kwasi Appiah

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Goal.com

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah claims Avram Grant failed to continue the succession plan laid down for the Black Stars during the current coach's first stint which came to an end after the team's participation in the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Appiah was relieved of his duties following a poor showing at the tournament and was replaced by the former Chelsea manager.

Following Appiah's second coming, the Ayew brothers, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Razak Brimah and captain Asamoah Gyan have rarely been part of his team with new faces taking up their roles.

“Before Ghana participated in the World Cup in 2014, I introduced so many young players and the ambition was to bring them on board now so that they will gain experience and confidence after playing at the highest level,” Appiah told Silver FM.

“With that decision, there was some kind of a future team build up for the nation but people did not realise the need at that time. I then left and since my return, it looks like the players that I left for the previous coach were the same ones around which means that no succession plan was put in place.

“However, I don’t blame Avram Grant for the lack of succession plan. This is because since he was given just a two-year contract, what do you expect him to build? He had to concentrate on those that were readily available since that will probably give him the needed results," he said.

“This has also been the main reason why I have dropped so many players that have been around in the last decade. I know what they can do and at what time I will need their help so I've decided to give new players the opportunity to prove themselves," he added.

Appiah, who has six months left on his two-year contract and is hoping for a contract extension, has been tasked to end Ghana's 36-year run without a major trophy.

Courtesy of Goal.com - the world's largest football website.

