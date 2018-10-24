Fisheries Ministry, USAID develop Anti-Child Labour and Trafficking Strategy

U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD) in collaboration with the U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has held a signing ceremony for a new Anti-Child Labour and Trafficking Strategy for the fisheries sector in Ghana.

The strategy, which had inputs from the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection and coordinated through the MOFAD Marine Fisheries Division outlines the Ministry’s plans to reduce and eventually eliminate child labour and trafficking in the fisheries sector.

According to the sector Minister, Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, a national strategy has also been developed in this regard in a bid to completely eradicate child labour and trafficking issues.

The national strategy involves a plan of action against the worst forms of child labour in Ghana and recognises the need for special efforts and attention in addressing the underlying problems that make children in fishing communities the most vulnerable for exploitation.