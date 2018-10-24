Home | News | Lifestyle: Tesla said it expects tariffs on Chinese parts to cost around $50 million during Q4 (TSLA)

Tesla said it expects tariffs on Chinese parts to cost around $50 million during Q4 (TSLA)

  • Tesla said on Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings letter that it expects tariffs on parts made in China to cost around $50 million during the fourth quarter of this year.
  • The automaker said it expects gross margins on its Model S sedan and Model X SUV to fall slightly due to increased tariffs on Chinese parts.
  • Gross margins for the Model 3 sedan should remain stable, Tesla said, due to manufacturing cost efficiencies and fixed cost absorption.

Model 3 gross margin exceeded 20% during the third quarter, while the total gross margin for all of its vehicles neared 26%.

Tesla posted adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share (compared to an analyst forecast of -$0.15 per share) on $6.8 billion in revenue (compared to an analyst forecast of $6.315 billion) during the third quarter.

Other automakers, like BMW, Ford, and Honda, have said tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed by President Donald Trump's administration have had a negative impact on their financial performance. The Trump Administration announced tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum in March, part of a series of proposed and enacted tariffs that have resulted in retaliatory measures from China and increased tensions between the US and China.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

