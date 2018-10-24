Lifestyle: 31 times celebrities have rocked the 'no pants' trend

Both Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner recently ditched their pants during separate appearances in New York City, but the daring trend has been a staple in Hollywood for a while.

Everyone from Blake Lively to Solange has turned heads on the red carpet in oversized blazers. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters love pairing baggy T-shirts with thigh-high boots. And Hailey Baldwin can't get enough of the look.

Keep reading to see how celebrities have worn the bold "no pants" trend below.

In early June, Kourtney Kardashian wore a bra as a top and the "no pants" trend all in one night.

play In early June, Kourtney Kardashian wore a bra as a top and the "no pants" trend all in one night. (Splash News)

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star stepped out in New York City wearing a $655 black Helmut Lang blazer with cutouts on the side, a lacy black bra, slouchy knee-high boots, and what looked like black short shorts or underwear.

Earlier that week, Kardashian's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, also wore a bra as a top, another trend that seems to be everywhere lately.

That same week, Rihanna stunned in an oversized light-blue jacket at a benefit event for the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012.

play That same week, Rihanna stunned in an oversized light-blue jacket at a benefit event for the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Rihanna, who collaborated with Stance to create a special line of socks and tights, paired the pantless look with strappy sandals and chunky jewelry in various shades of blue.

The singer spent the night taking photos with fans, signing autographs, and even standing behind the cash register and ringing up purchases.

Hailey Baldwin wore a belted blazer as a dress in May.

play Hailey Rhode Baldwin attends the Turner Upfront 2018 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Baldwin finished the simple look with sleek, pointy-toe black heels.

She walked the red carpet in a similar look last year.

play She walked the red carpet in a similar look last year. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The model wore a baby blue, double-breasted Alessandra Rich blazer with Swarovski-crystal embellished buttons and polka-dot cuffs. Baldwin dressed down the formal jacket with a playful high ponytail and matching baby blue scrunchie.

Like Baldwin, Fergie wore the trend in May, but she opted for more of a pantless illusion.

play Fergie attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The singer attended the 2018 Fox Network Upfront in a bright purple blazer, black top, and black shorts that could barely be seen under her oversized jacket. She accessorized the outfit with black fingerless gloves, a black clutch, and black pointy-toe heels.

In April, Blake Lively looked polished in a sleek tuxedo blazer.

play Actor Blake Lively attends CinemaCon 2018 Lionsgate Invites You to An Exclusive Presentation Highlighting Its 2018 Summer and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The actress paired the navy Sonia Rykiel blazer with a colorful bow tie, collared white shirt, and printed Christian Louboutin pointy-toe heels.

Bella Hadid wore a burgundy leather jacket as a dress earlier this year.

play Bella Hadid celebrates Yolanda Hadid's birthday and the premiere of her new Lifetime show, 'Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid,' with friends and family in New York on January 11, 2018 in New York City (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The model let her coat, which was made by Georgian label Situationist, shine by wearing off-white Gianvito Rossi boots.

In November 2017, Bella's older sister, Gigi Hadid, looked chic in a slouchy gray blazer.

play Gigi Hadid attends the Gigi Hadid x Maybelline New York International Launch Party on November 3, 2017 in New York City (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The model kept it simple with a sleek updo and crystal-embellished pointy-toe heels with fuzzy ankle straps by Rene Caovilla.

Kim Kardashian West wore an oversized black blazer during New York Fashion Week in September 2017.

play Kim Kardashian poses for a photo before the Alexander Wang Spring 2018 collection is shown in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, Saturday, Sept. 9, 201 (Diane Bondareff/AP)

In terms of accessories, the KKW Beauty founder opted for comfortable black mules and a sparkly black pouch.

Style icon Alexa Chung rocked the blazer-as-dress look back in 2015.

play Alexa Chung attends the BALMAIN X H&M Collection Launch at 23 Wall Street on October 20, 2015 in New York City (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The British fashion designer looked effortlessly chic in strappy, pointy-toe heels while rocking a classic red lip.

And even before that, Solange wore a pantless illusion on the red carpet in 2013.

play Solange Knowles attends 'Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream' New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on February 12, 2013 in New York City (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

The singer and songwriter looked radiant in a white jacket and high-low shirtdress designed by Haitian designer Azede Jean-Pierre.

Miley Cyrus turned heads in a white Jean Paul Gaultier blazer in 2012.

play Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The singer also wore layered gold necklaces and black-and-white striped open-toe heels with a thin ankle strap.

Khloe Kardashian opted for a more casual version of the "no pants" trend in October 2017.

play Khloe Kardashian opted for a more casual version of the "no pants" trend in October 2017. (John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)

Kardashian wore a baggy Goodies sweatshirt with white socks and black boots.

Kylie Jenner also walked the red carpet in a casual, pantless outfit last year.

play Anastasia Karanikolaou, left, and Kylie Jenner attend the PrettyLittleThing.com x Stassie Launch Party at The Phoenix LA on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked comfortable in an oversized white T-shirt dress yet glamorous in thigh-high, bright purple boots.

And Kourtney Kardashian was photographed wearing a variation of the same look in 2016.

play And Kourtney Kardashian was photographed wearing a variation of the same look in 2016. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The mom of three paired an orange long-sleeve shirt — which had the word "Pablo" printed on it, a reference to Kanye West's "The Life of Pablo" album — with thigh-high, open-toe boots.

Of course, Rihanna also rocked a casual version of the "no pants" trend in February 2016.

play Rihanna walks the runway at the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City (JP Yim/Getty Images)

At the show for her Fenty Puma Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, the singer wore an oversized quarter-zip pullover and stilettos designed to look like high-top sneakers from the front.

In June 2018, Bella Hadid put her own spin on the "no pants" trend by wearing a see-through skirt.

play In June 2018, Bella Hadid put her own spin on the "no pants" trend by wearing a see-through skirt. (DC/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx via AP)

The model attended a dinner celebrating the new Dior Backstage makeup collection in a high-cut black leotard and sheer tulle midi skirt from Dior's Spring-Summer 2017 collection.

She brightened up the chic outfit with matching, bold red accessories including a pair of slingback, pointy-toe heels and a Dior handbag.

Clearly a fan of nude illusions, Hadid stunned in a similar silhouette in 2017.

play Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 25, 2017 (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The model turned heads in a one-shoulder Ralph & Russo gown comprised of see-through, crystal-embellished fabric draped over a sheer leotard that was half bustier top and half high-waisted bottoms.

And Kendall Jenner chose a daring number for the 2017 Met Gala.

play Kendall Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The model made a lasting impression in a shimmering La Perla dress with a completely open back.

At New York Fashion Week in February 2018, Margot Robbie wore a double-breasted, gray blazer dress.

play Robbie attends the Calvin Klein show during NYFW in February 2018. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The actress accessorized the simple look with large hoop earrings, a sleek updo, and open-toe heels.

During Paris Fashion Week in June 2018, Kim Kardashian West wore two huge trends at once: neon and "no pants."

play During Paris Fashion Week in June 2018, Kim Kardashian West wore two huge trends at once: neon and "no pants." (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The reality TV star was photographed wearing a neon blue jacket by Louis Vuitton that featured at least six pockets, as well as several attached pouches.

Instead of pants, Kardashian West opted for a pair of bike shorts that were barely visible under her oversized coat.

In July 2018, Jennifer Lopez rocked an oversized white button-down shirt in New York City.

play In July 2018, Jennifer Lopez rocked an oversized white button-down shirt in New York City. (Splash News)

The singer's outfit quickly went viral thanks to her over-the-knee denim boots.

Designed by Versace, the slouchy stilettos looked like they were made out of a pair of light-wash jeans and featured small black leather belts around the cuff of each shoe.

Kylie Jenner wore a business-casual version of the pantless look in August 2018.

play Kylie Jenner at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

On the red carpet, the beauty mogul turned heads in a belted white blazer dress and simple white heels, embellished with a large gemstone across the top of each shoe.

Two days later, Jenner appeared to ditch her pants yet again on Instagram. The reality TV star shared photos of herself wearing an oversized white top and black thigh-high cowboy boots.

Later that month, Meghan Markle put a royal twist on the pantless look.

play Later that month, Meghan Markle put a royal twist on the pantless look. (Dan Charity/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At a charity gala performance of "Hamilton" at London's Victoria Palace Theater, the duchess wore a $595 tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles.

In September 2018, Kendall Jenner was photographed wearing a "no pants" illusion during New York Fashion Week.

play In September 2018, Kendall Jenner was photographed wearing a "no pants" illusion during New York Fashion Week. (Splash News)

On September 6, the reality TV star attended an event in NYC in an oversized black blazer and black biker shorts. The jacket featured a wide pink belt with a diamond encrusted buckle.

A fan of bold shoe designs, Jenner paired the pantless illusion with green stiletto boots that looked like they were covered by the sleeves of a black puffy coat.

That same week, model Salem Mitchell attended Marc Jacobs' Spring 2019 show wearing an oversized sweater.

play That same week, model Salem Mitchell attended Marc Jacobs' Spring 2019 show wearing an oversized sweater. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

She accessorized the casual pantless look with ankle boots and a blue shoulder bag.

In late September, Kendall Jenner wore a long jacket without pants during a fashion show.

play In late September, Kendall Jenner wore a long jacket without pants during a fashion show. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

On September 20, the model walked the runway for Fendi's Spring 2019 collection during Milan Fashion Week in an oversized white, zippered sweatshirt.

Also in late September, Rihanna wore the trend yet again.

play Also in late September, Rihanna wore the trend yet again. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The singer attended a Sephora event in Dubai wearing a light-brown trench coat, cinched at the waist with a wide bedazzled belt, and no pants.

In early October 2018, Hailey Baldwin rocked the "no pants" trend during a casual daytime stroll with fiancé Justin Bieber.

play In early October 2018, Hailey Baldwin rocked the "no pants" trend during a casual daytime stroll with fiancé Justin Bieber. (Splash News)

During the walk, Baldwin rocked an oversized, striped button-up shirt and no bottoms.

She accessorized with chunky, gold hoop earrings, a $4,200 black Fendi Peekaboo purse, and £350 ($458) hiking boots from House of Holland.

The day before her 22nd birthday, Bella Hadid was spotted in a cozy tunic.

play The day before her 22nd birthday, Bella Hadid was spotted in a cozy tunic. (DC/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx via AP)

Hadid ditched her usual athleisure threads for a pumpkin-colored sweaterdress with a slouchy turtleneck.

The model accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings, a black vinyl purse, black ankle boots, and orange-tinted sunglasses from her older sister's sunglasses collection, Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear.

In late October, Hailey Baldwin ditched her pants again during another walk with Justin Bieber.

play In late October, Hailey Baldwin ditched her pants again during another walk with Justin Bieber. (Splash News)

While Bieber opted for a blue tank top and gray shorts, Baldwin dressed up a black hoodie with an oversized gray blazer.

The model accessorized the business-casual outfit with white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a simple updo.

