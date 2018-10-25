Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

Kwadwo Asamoah continued his impressive form as Inter Milan at the Estadio Camp Nou as they lost 2:0 to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba won the game for the Catalan based side in the absence of crocked star, Lionel Andre Messi.

Rafinha opened the scoring from a Luiz Suarez’s sublime assist 32 minutes into the game before Jordi Alba sealed the points with 7 minutes to play.

The two teams will square off again at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan for the return leg in November.

The Ghanaian international enjoyed the full throttle of the game.