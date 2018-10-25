BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

Ghana have been handed the mantle to host the 2023 All Africa Games.

This will be the first time Ghana will host the competition and will join the likes of Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique as the only countries to have hosted the event.

Deputy Sports Minister Hon. Perry Okudzeto weeks ago confirmed Ghana’s decision to bid for the competition.

Egypt remains the most successful country in the All-Africa Games having won 1362 medals in total.

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa gave Ghana the nod to host the 13th edition of the continental multi-sport event.

Morocco will host the next edition of the competition.