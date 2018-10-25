Home | News | Government behind Charlotte Osei’s removal – Nyaho Tamakloe

Government behind Charlotte Osei’s removal – Nyaho Tamakloe

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Charlotte Osei Ghanas EC BossCharlotte Osei, Fired Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said the Akufo-Addo led government was deeply involved in the plot that led to the removal of Charlotte Osei as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Mrs Osei and two of her deputies—Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah were sacked by President Akufo-Addo June this year.

Their dismissal was after the Committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, pursuant to Article 146(4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons, recommended their removal from office.

The recommendation was on the basis of the stated misbehaviour and incompetence to Article 146(1) of the constitution.

President Akufo-Addo has since sworn in Ms Jean Mensa of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) as the new chairperson of the Commission. He also swore in Samuel Tettey and Dr Eric Asare Bossman to fill in the void left behind by Mr Sulley and Ms Opoku Amankwah.

Speaking to Politics&Power Magazine in Accra Dr Nyaho Tamakloe who is an avowed founding member of the governing NPP said the chaos witnessed at the EC leading to the removal of Mrs Osei and her two deputies were masterminded by the government.

“Once again, we have another interesting case, an electoral commissioner who has supervised an election which you won and she comes to declare that you have won the election – then later on through manoeuvring, you have the person ejected,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe told the magazine.

Asserting that Mrs Osei was deliberately kicked out of office, he warned: “It will definitely disturb our democratic credentials as a country in future. You set a precedence. When other political parties come to power and think whoever you have there will not favour him or her, they will definitely take the same step.”

He added: “We have procedures which I believe we didn’t go through properly before this woman was sacked. I don’t know Charlotte Osei, I’ve never met her in my life before but I am speaking from the point of principle.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!