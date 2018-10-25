Home | News | MTN rewards 250 in first round of MoMo consumer promo

Business News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

MoMo Consumer Promo WinnersSome of the winners the MTN MoMo consumer promo

MTN Ghana has rewarded 250 costumers for emerging winners in its Mobile Money (MoMo) consumer promo for the month of August, after using the service for business and personal transactions.

The award ceremony was the first to be organised on the three-month MoMo consumer promo campaign to encourage customers to access digitalised system of business transactions.

The promo, which is transaction driven and points based started August 1, 2018 and ends in December 2018, would reward 750 loyal consumers with various prizes.

Awards presented were an IPhone X for the ultimate winner, a Samsung S9 Plus for the first runner up, as well as a 49 and 40-inch Samsung television sets for the third and fourth prizes respectively.

Three consumers, who created applications to promote the usage of MoMo in businesses, were also awarded.

The ultimate winner, with an application called ‘Thrill,’ received GH¢10,000, the first runner-up, with an application named ‘Treasury,’ received GH¢5,000 while GH¢3,000 went to the second runner-up, who developed the application, ‘Ticket Miller’.

Other winners received cash prizes ranging from GH¢500 to GH¢2,000.

General Manager of Mobile Financial Services at MTN Ghana, Mr Eli Hini, explained that the promo was to encourage the public to use mobile money for almost all payment services instead of using cash, a step, he said, would support the government’s agenda to promote a digital economy.

“It will save us from printing a lot of papers for transactions; control and enable tracking of transactions and make it easier for payments into bank accounts,” he said.

Mr Hini noted that MoMo is also a value addition for businesses because organisations may not need to carry bulky sums of money to deposit into a bank account.

He disclosed that MTN gives quick loan to users of MoMo by tracking its loyal customers, indicating that, “The more you use MoMo, the higher your chances of winning and, therefore, the awardees were the ones who used the service the most.”

