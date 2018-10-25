Home | News | Man stabbed in Kasoa trying to save two people from assault

Man stabbed in Kasoa trying to save two people from assault

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Kasoa StabAmidu Hassan was cut and stabbed with broken bottles after stopping an attack

A 44-year-old man who tried to save some men who were being assaulted has been stabbed at American Junction, a suburb of Kasoa.

The incident occurred on October 21 at a drinking spot, according to police.

The victim, Amidu Issah, sustained the stab wounds from broken bottles whilst the other victim, identified as Paa Kow, was beaten to a pulp according to graphic images available to Citi News.

Amidu Issah said he met the men, said to be Nigerians, numbering about eight, assaulting Paa Kow, who they accused of stealing their mobile Phone.

When he stepped in, he was attacked, sustaining wounds on his back and rib area. After they managed to escape, he went to the Kasoa Central clinic.

The two others also received treatment at the same clinic.

Amidu Issah reported to the police, but told Citi News he was unimpressed by the response.

“I’ve reported the case but I don’t know whether the police have taken bribes or what. We went to the police station and the way they were maltreating us, I just got angry and when home.”

Lance Corporal John Ayepa, who is based at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, assured that police were investigating the incident.

He also told Citi News he had spent time with the victims of the attack after the incident.

“I was with them throughout the night and they were treated and discharged. As I speak we are currently investigating the matter.”

The nationality of the assailants has not been confirmed by police, but there have been tensions between Ghanaians and Nigerians in the area.

In May 2018, police arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a Nigerian man, Shoot Ogani, at Kasoa back in May.

According to the police, the deceased was allegedly stabbed by one Abbas Abdul, who is on the run.

Shoot Ogani was rushed to the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital at Budumburam but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!