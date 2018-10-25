Man stabbed in Kasoa trying to save two people from assault

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Amidu Hassan was cut and stabbed with broken bottles after stopping an attack

A 44-year-old man who tried to save some men who were being assaulted has been stabbed at American Junction, a suburb of Kasoa.

The incident occurred on October 21 at a drinking spot, according to police.

The victim, Amidu Issah, sustained the stab wounds from broken bottles whilst the other victim, identified as Paa Kow, was beaten to a pulp according to graphic images available to Citi News.

Amidu Issah said he met the men, said to be Nigerians, numbering about eight, assaulting Paa Kow, who they accused of stealing their mobile Phone.

When he stepped in, he was attacked, sustaining wounds on his back and rib area. After they managed to escape, he went to the Kasoa Central clinic.

The two others also received treatment at the same clinic.

Amidu Issah reported to the police, but told Citi News he was unimpressed by the response.

“I’ve reported the case but I don’t know whether the police have taken bribes or what. We went to the police station and the way they were maltreating us, I just got angry and when home.”

Lance Corporal John Ayepa, who is based at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, assured that police were investigating the incident.

He also told Citi News he had spent time with the victims of the attack after the incident.

“I was with them throughout the night and they were treated and discharged. As I speak we are currently investigating the matter.”

The nationality of the assailants has not been confirmed by police, but there have been tensions between Ghanaians and Nigerians in the area.

In May 2018, police arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a Nigerian man, Shoot Ogani, at Kasoa back in May.

According to the police, the deceased was allegedly stabbed by one Abbas Abdul, who is on the run.

Shoot Ogani was rushed to the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital at Budumburam but was pronounced dead on arrival.