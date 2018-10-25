Home | News | Ghana Tennis Federation holds first national coaching conference

Ghana Tennis Federation holds first national coaching conference

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: ghanatennis.org

Tennis Coaches.jpegOver 20 tennis coaches are expected to take part in the conferences held in Accra

Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), Tennis Foundation Ghana( TFG) and International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday commenced a 4-day National Coaches Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium .

A total of 26 participants from Accra, Sunyani and Koforidua are taking part in the coaching conference which is conducted by the International Tennis Federation(ITF) instructor Noah Bagerbaseh.

Secretary General for Ghana Tennis Federation Philipina Frimpong in an interview with ghanatennis.org said the essence of the conference is to improve, understand and share experiences among coaches.

ITF instructor who also doubles as Development Officer of Ghana Tennis Noah Bagerbaseh said, “the conference will provide opportunity for the coaches to collect, exchange repertoire of knowledge and information regarding tennis development

Coach Noah added that the Conference will give the coaches an up to date knowledge of different tennis development structures in other developed tennis nations. The ITF has invested and still investing so much money in research into tennis development world wide. This will also give the Ghanaian coaches a glimpse into the research findings, conclusions and recommendations. ‘ Noah stressed on

Coach Joseph Doe Adjani who presented on the topic fitness and conditioning, said it was a great opportunity for them to experience speaking in a National Tennis Coaches conferences.

The coaches conference will end on Friday 26th October 2018 with closing ceremony.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

