Strive for excellence - CEO MTN Ghana advises journalists

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Selorm Adadevoh MtnSelorm Adadevoh

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Mr. Selorm Adadevoh has admonished journalists to reach for excellence and also ensure that they strive towards mastering journalism excellence by combining speed, accuracy and engaging skills.

Speaking at the second edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA) held in Accra, the CEO commended journalists from Ghana and other West African countries who were shortlisted and eventually emerged winners out of over 600 entries.

Mr. Adadevoh again commended the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) for successfully organizing the awards.

“This seems like a daunting task but certainly You CAN. MTN is pleased to be associated with the event that recognizes journalists because the two organizations have an equal stake in communications.

You have the skills for creating content, MTN has the devices and platforms for delivering it to your audiences, but you must also apply the values of professionalism, leadership and excellence to deliver the best. As the enabler with a total commitment to support innovation and digitalization in the media space, MTN continues to sponsor and partner like-minded organizations to ensure that everyone truly derives the benefits of today’s connected world”, he added.

MTN was one of the lead sponsors of the West Africa Media Excellence Awards.

The MFWA received over 600 entries of outstanding stories in various categories from over 12 countries in West Africa. The entries were received from over 150 media houses across the sub-region. Categories from the awards included, Telecoms & ICT Reporting, Health, Anti-corruption, Investigative, Oil and Gas, ECOWAS and Regional Integration reporting.

The WAMECA Awards seeks to improve media professionalism and strengthen the media as allies for development in all sectors.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

