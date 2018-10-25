The rage of age: Tagoe's ambition diminished by ego?

Sports News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Over the last few days, especially after the Tagoe- Paulus fight, a lot has happened. In a bid to furnish our cherished readers and followers with incisive developments in boxing, these issues deserve meticulous dissection.

It was a soothing delight enjoying the cool lyrics of “WESTLIFE” music on their favourite soundtrack ” I can’t believe that am a fool again”.

The soundtrack drops,and my instant attention sinks to the fresh commercial litigation between Emmanuel Tagoe and Samuel Anim Addo.

I read with a squinted shock on a post on one of our sports platforms how the Game Boy had levelled some quizzing allegations on the former – citing him as the reason for the latter’s retrogression in his ring journey.

What quickly rotated through my cerebral cortex was ” so is Tagoe implying his career is declining”? ” is he sceptical about his age in pursuance to his fistic future”?

Obviously you would have deduced all the answers for yourself. But I ask myself ” why all these revelations at this material moments in time when the WBO strap is fresh in custody?

In the face of aridity and disenchantment , life would still be as perennial as the grass. And so what ever is hidden under the solar system would surely explode into an expectant meteorite.

Samuel Anim Addo has been the noted pet of the Game Boy for quite sometime now. So what has happened? In fact,I noticed that the pestered allegations came right on the neck of John Laryea’s signing. My colleague Sammy Ofosuhene broke that story and I believe some contents of its postage might have stabbed the new WBO Africa champion to emit those rants.

More questions keep flowing in my head. ” is the President and bankroller of BJ Promotions aware of all these”? ” what is the relationship between Anim Addo and Baby Jet?

At the last last fight presser, I hardly noticed any flamboyant moves by Samuel Anim Addo. His hitherto, influential Press fight gesture control was absent. His beautiful coloured facial presence in front of the media was totally oblivious.

It was after I received my ticket for the fight night duel from handsome Romeo Oduro, that i realised Anim Addo had been eclipsed. But wait, I may be wrong. Another investigation by team boxingghana had already sighted the new man on the block – Abraham Neequaye.

Boxingghana is firmly locating the right hand person to Asamoah Djan- Baffour Djan and the discussions and submissions will be made public in my next script.

Did Anim Addo inform the top echelon of BJ Promotions about his novel signing of John Laryea?

Has Anim Addo been on good talking terms with the Game Boy?

What is the beef of the Game Boy if Anim Addo signs on another boxer? Does he feel insecure?

Boxingghana has this feverish thought that the future of the Game boy and BJ Promotions are on a thin dry line.

Why is the WBO Africa Lightweight King always picking pieces with those around him?

Boxingghana will come up with a sure follow up on these strawberries.

I believe if Tagoe should go placidly amidst the noise, he will surely realise there is peace in silence.