Home | News | The rage of age: Tagoe's ambition diminished by ego?

The rage of age: Tagoe's ambition diminished by ego?

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: boxingghana.com

Over the last few days, especially after the Tagoe- Paulus fight, a lot has happened. In a bid to furnish our cherished readers and followers with incisive developments in boxing, these issues deserve meticulous dissection.

It was a soothing delight enjoying the cool lyrics of “WESTLIFE” music on their favourite soundtrack ” I can’t believe that am a fool again”.

The soundtrack drops,and my instant attention sinks to the fresh commercial litigation between Emmanuel Tagoe and Samuel Anim Addo.

I read with a squinted shock on a post on one of our sports platforms how the Game Boy had levelled some quizzing allegations on the former – citing him as the reason for the latter’s retrogression in his ring journey.

What quickly rotated through my cerebral cortex was ” so is Tagoe implying his career is declining”? ” is he sceptical about his age in pursuance to his fistic future”?

Obviously you would have deduced all the answers for yourself. But I ask myself ” why all these revelations at this material moments in time when the WBO strap is fresh in custody?

In the face of aridity and disenchantment , life would still be as perennial as the grass. And so what ever is hidden under the solar system would surely explode into an expectant meteorite.

Samuel Anim Addo has been the noted pet of the Game Boy for quite sometime now. So what has happened? In fact,I noticed that the pestered allegations came right on the neck of John Laryea’s signing. My colleague Sammy Ofosuhene broke that story and I believe some contents of its postage might have stabbed the new WBO Africa champion to emit those rants.

More questions keep flowing in my head. ” is the President and bankroller of BJ Promotions aware of all these”? ” what is the relationship between Anim Addo and Baby Jet?

At the last last fight presser, I hardly noticed any flamboyant moves by Samuel Anim Addo. His hitherto, influential Press fight gesture control was absent. His beautiful coloured facial presence in front of the media was totally oblivious.

It was after I received my ticket for the fight night duel from handsome Romeo Oduro, that i realised Anim Addo had been eclipsed. But wait, I may be wrong. Another investigation by team boxingghana had already sighted the new man on the block – Abraham Neequaye.

Boxingghana is firmly locating the right hand person to Asamoah Djan- Baffour Djan and the discussions and submissions will be made public in my next script.

Did Anim Addo inform the top echelon of BJ Promotions about his novel signing of John Laryea?

Has Anim Addo been on good talking terms with the Game Boy?

What is the beef of the Game Boy if Anim Addo signs on another boxer? Does he feel insecure?

Boxingghana has this feverish thought that the future of the Game boy and BJ Promotions are on a thin dry line.

Why is the WBO Africa Lightweight King always picking pieces with those around him?

Boxingghana will come up with a sure follow up on these strawberries.

I believe if Tagoe should go placidly amidst the noise, he will surely realise there is peace in silence.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!