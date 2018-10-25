Lifestyle: 7 details you may have missed on the latest episode of 'Riverdale'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three, episode three of "Riverdale," titled "As Above, So Below."

Wednesday night's episode of "Riverdale" introduced some more problems to the town.

From the Ghoulies running a Jingle Jangle lab to the dangerous spread of Gryphons and Gargoyles, the residents of Riverdale are facing threats in every corner. And then there's Archie being forced to fight in an underground boxing ring and fighting for his life.

But as always, The CW show included a number of pop culture and comics references. We've worked with Archie Comics to find seven details you may have missed.

Kevin makes a reference to Kander and Ebb when he enters Veronica's speakeasy.

play Kevin makes a reference to Kander and Ebb when he enters Veronica's speakeasy. (The CW)

"I died and went to Kander and Ebb heaven," Kevin says as he walks into the speakeasy, La Bonne Nuit (The Good Night).

Kander and Ebb were a songwriting team consisting of John Kander and Fred Ebb. They were known for their musicals, including "Cabaret" and "Chicago."

Cheryl is sitting in a chair with a crown painted on it.

play Cheryl is sitting in a chair with a crown painted on it. (The CW)

Many items belonging to Jughead have a crown hidden on them, and as the leader of the Serpents, it appears that his armchair at the hangout is also marked. Cheryl is sitting in the chair when Veronica stops by.

Cheryl mentions both "True Detective" and "Nancy Drew."

play Cheryl mentions both "True Detective" and "Nancy Drew." (The CW)

"You mean 'True Detective?'" Cheryl asked in reference to Jughead. "He's busy canoodling Nancy Drew, no doubt."

The HBO crime series, whose first season centered on murders with an occult twist, was an inspiration for this third season of "Riverdale."

The song playing over Cheryl, Toni, and Veronica breaking into the Jingle Jangle lab is significant.

play The song playing over Cheryl, Toni, and Veronica breaking into the Jingle Jangle lab is significant. (The CW)

The Jingle Jangle drug on "Riverdale" is named after The Archies song of the same name. The song was released in 1969 from the fictional band from "The Archie Show," based on Archie Comics. And the song plays over the lab scene.

Listen to the full song here.

Ethel and Jug share some weird moments.

play Ethel and Jug share some weird moments. (The CW)

Ethel tells Jughead he has to kiss her to get the manual for Gryphons and Gargoyles, which he does. And then in the hospital, she touches his fingers and creates a weird moment.

In the Archie cartoon, Ethel had a crush on Jughead and tried really hard to get him to date her.

Veronica throws in a reference to "Breaking Bad."

play Veronica throws in a reference to "Breaking Bad." (The CW)

When blackmailing her father about the drug lab in his bar, Veronica says she'll send the FBI after him "faster than you can say Heisenberg."

Heisenberg was the drug-making alter ego of Walter White on "Breaking Bad."

Archie found Mad Dog's rock hammer in a copy of "The Count of Monte Cristo."

play Archie found Mad Dog's rock hammer in a copy of "The Count of Monte Cristo." (The CW)

It's not the first time "The Count" has come up this season. During the premiere, Veronica confronts her dad Hiram about his "Yago-like attempt" to keep her and Archie separated.

"Yago" was a Mexican telenovela from 2016 that was inspired by "The Count of Monte Cristo." And "The Count" is a French novel about a man who was wrongly imprisoned, like Archie. In the novel, the man escapes from jail, finds a buried treasure, and then seeks revenge on those who put him in prison. Archie's planning his escape so we'll see what happens.

Follow @ArchieComics on Twitter for other "Riverdale" Easter eggs and more.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Read all of our "Riverdale" coverage here.